Drake "Certified Lover Boy" Review

At this stage, Drake’s ongoing story arc is not unlike the image of a snake eating its own tail. Seemingly unable or unwilling to forge the emotional connection he seems to covet, his cleverest attempts feel detached, even casually dishonest. A hopeless romantic as presented, but also an unreliable narrator; it’s difficult to believe that he’s either hopeless or romantic. Even the Certified Lover Boy album cover speaks to an unwillingness to commit, indulging instead in the desire to fulfill whatever hedonistic urge comes to pass. The liner notes make the whole thing even more of a head-scratcher: a combination of toxic masculinity and acceptance of truth, which is inevitably heartbreaking. Perhaps the heartbreaking truth plaguing the Certified Lover Boy arises from the revelation that he is, in fact, an agent of toxic masculinity. But given how much lyrical content he has yielded in the process, presenting himself as a victim is simply too golden a goose to cook.