CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

MMA Veteran Jason "Mayhem" Miller Arrested For Domestic Violence

By Evan Wheeler
Fightful
Fightful
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Longtime MMA veteran and personality Jason "Mayhem" Miller has been arrested for felony domestic violence in Los Angeles, California. TMZ Sports reported the news of Miller's arrest and that his bail has been set at $1.385 million for the incident that happened on Friday morning. According to the report, the LAPD received an emergency call at around 3 AM from a female who was screaming over the phone. Officers arrived on the scene where the female victim appeared to have visible marks on her face and neck. Cops then tried to apprehend Miller, who refused and eventually was tased after a struggle ensued. Miller was then placed under arrest and sent to a nearby hospital to be evaluated by doctors.

www.fightful.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Officer Who Held Tupac After Rapper Was Shot Says Conspiracy Theorists Threaten Him

He has shared his story several times over the years, and while it has not seemed to change, that hasn't stopped fans of Tupac Shakur from harassing Chris Carroll. Days ago marked the 25th anniversary since Tupac was shot in Las Vegas during a drive-by, and on September 13, fans will honor the day he passed. The milestone has prompted several involved in the incident to come forward, and now retired Las Vegas police officer Chris Carroll is speaking on the threats he has received for over two decades.
CELEBRITIES
kicks96news.com

Rape and Domestic Violence Arrests in Neshoba County

JOHNNY ABEL, 61, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond $10,000. SEVERIANO ALVAREZ, 48, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment. Bond $5,000. LEE EARL AMOS, 47, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, Careless Driving, Child Restraint Violation, No Insurance, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $400, $300, $800. JAMES BAUGH, 50, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond...
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
E! News

Influencer Miss Mercedes Morr Dead at 33, Killed in Apparent Murder-Suicide

Influencer Miss Mercedes Morr has been killed in what police believe was a murder-suicide. The 33-year-old social media model, born Jenae Gagnier, was found dead at her home in Richmond, Texas on Sunday, Aug. 29, Richmond police confirmed. Officers originally responded to a welfare check at the apartment complex where Morr lived and discovered two bodies inside her home upon arrival. The second was that of 34-year-old Kevin Alexander Accorto, who has been identified by police as the alleged suspect.
RICHMOND, TX
Wrestling-edge.com

Nate Diaz ‘In Trouble’ With Police In Video

Nate Diaz is one of the original bad boys of the fighting game when it comes to UFC. Nate has gone on record to state how little he truly does care about getting into trouble. The latest video of Nate being apprehended by police proves this point to the max. When you look back on Nate Diaz’ career, it might not all be shiny and golden, but it truly is really such a story to tell that has every up and down that you could think of. Jon Jones ‘Roid Rage’ Leaked By UFC Fighter.
UFC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
State
North Carolina State
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Local
California Crime & Safety
Wrestling-edge.com

Shawn Michaels Accused Of Date Rape

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels could be in trouble after a story resurfaced from his days as the part of The Rockers alongside Marty Jannetty. Vice’s Dark Side of the Ring recently aired a controversial episode which ‘The Plane Ride From Hell’ and it has made some headlines, revolving around the actions of Ric Flair. Ric Flair Allegedly ‘Molested’ WWE Star’s Girlfriend.
WWE
Popculture

'Waterboy' Star Reportedly Arrested for Felony

Peter Dante, the actor best known for his role as Gee Grenouille in the 1998 Adam Sandler-starring film The Waterboy, was arrested this week after he allegedly threatened to kill his neighbor. According to law enforcement source who spoke to TMZ, the actor was taken into police custody in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Sept. 15 and is now facing a felony charge of making felony criminal threats.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

MTV Reality Host Arrested on Felony Domestic Violence Charges

Jason "Mayhem" Miller, an ex-MMA fighter and former MTV reality television host, is in a lot of trouble. TMZ Sports reports that Miller was arrested for felony domestic violence in LA after a woman says he got physical with her. The 40-year-old was taken to jail and given a high bail set at an astonishing $1.385 million. Miller remains in custody.
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Woman In Violent Fight At Steelers Game Cited For Disorderly Conduct

The woman who appeared to start the violent altercation at the Steelers vs. Lions preseason game in August has been hit with a criminal citation, TMZ Sports has learned. A spokesperson for the Pittsburgh Police Dept. tells us after launching an investigation into the Aug. 21 melee ... cops cited the woman for disorderly conduct.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Mma#Veteran#Mayhem#Combat#Tmz Sports#Lapd#Ufc#Mtv
HipHopDX.com

Famous Dex To Serve Jail Time Following String Of Domestic Violence Arrests

Los Angeles, CA – The hands of justice have seemingly caught up with “Japan” rapper Famous Dex and they’re placing him behind bars for the time being. Akademiks intercepted a police report on Friday (September 10) that specified the Chicago native had been detained by the Los Angeles Police Department Valley Jail Section following his March and June arrests that detailed a litany of charges, including domestic violence and gun possession.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

'Jersey Shore' Star Admits to Violating Parole With Domestic Violence Arrest, With Shocking Reaction by Judge

Jersey Shore alum Ronnie Ortiz-Magro walked out of a Los Angeles courthouse in good spirits on Friday. After admitting to a judge that he violated the conditions of his parole when he was arrested for the domestic violence altercation with his latest girlfriend Saffire Matos, he was surprisingly released without any jail time. He could've been hit with a 30-day jail sentence, but the judge gave him credit for completing some time at a rehab program in Florida.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

MMA Junkie Radio #3192: Conor McGregor vs. Machine Gun Kelly, 'Mayhem' Miller, Belfort, more

Monday’s edition of MMA Junkie Radio with hosts “Gorgeous” George and “Goze” is here. On Episode 3,192, the guys react to Conor McGregor’s latest outside-the-cage incident: a near-scuffle with rapper Machine Gun Kelly at the MTV Video Music Awards. Plus, they look back at the Triller Fight Club event and discuss Vitor Belfort, Anderson Silva and Tito Ortiz. They’ll also hit on Gable Steveson going to the WWE, Jason “Mayhem” Miller’s latest arrest, Houston Alexander and more. Tune in!
UFC
TMZ.com

'Mayhem' Miller Allegedly Involved In Bar Fight, Cops Investigating

Jason "Mayhem" Miller allegedly broke a guys ribs in a bar fight just days before his domestic violence arrest, TMZ Sports has learned. Our law enforcement sources tell us they recently responded to a fight at a San Fernando Valley bar. When they arrived, the altercation was over, and we're told no one wanted to press charges, so everyone was allowed to leave.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Black Voice News

When Domestic Violence Ends in Death

Hundreds gathered online and in person at Faithful Central Bible Church in Los Angeles for the home-going celebration of Michelle A. Avan on Aug. 27. The 48-year-old senior banking executive was found beaten to death in her Reseda home on Aug. 5. Viewers of the livestream expressed prayers and condolences,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fightful

MMA Legend Joseph Benavidez Retires From Sport

MMA pioneer and UFC legend Joseph Benavidez has decided to call it a career. MMA Junkie's Mike Bohn and Nolan King were the first to report the news, with Benavidez's wife UFC reporter Megan Olivi subsequently confirming her husband's departure from the sport with the following tweet. Benavidez finished his...
UFC
Hollywood Life

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Escapes Jail Time After Violating Probation With Domestic Violence Arrest

The reality show star got off with a warning, after he skipped out on his probation, narrowly avoiding a month in jail. Jersey Shore alum Ronnie Ortiz-Magro could’ve been in big trouble for violating his probation due to a domestic violence arrest, but a Los Angeles judge let him go with a lesser punishment than jail time on Friday September 17. The 35-year-old star could’ve faced 30 days in jail for violation, but instead he was ordered to attend 26 parenting and a three-year protection order for his ex Saffire Matos, who he was involved in alleged incident with, via TMZ.
CELEBRITIES
Fightful

UFC Vegas 37: Smith vs. Spann Weigh In Results

A pair of light heavyweights look to make the leap into title contention when Anthony Smith meets Ryan Spann in the main event of UFC Vegas 37. Fightful has you covered on if the two men atop the marquee as well as the other 26 competitors of the evening made weight.
UFC
Fightful

Fightful

4K+
Followers
16K+
Post
819K+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy