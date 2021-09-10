MMA Veteran Jason "Mayhem" Miller Arrested For Domestic Violence
Longtime MMA veteran and personality Jason "Mayhem" Miller has been arrested for felony domestic violence in Los Angeles, California. TMZ Sports reported the news of Miller's arrest and that his bail has been set at $1.385 million for the incident that happened on Friday morning. According to the report, the LAPD received an emergency call at around 3 AM from a female who was screaming over the phone. Officers arrived on the scene where the female victim appeared to have visible marks on her face and neck. Cops then tried to apprehend Miller, who refused and eventually was tased after a struggle ensued. Miller was then placed under arrest and sent to a nearby hospital to be evaluated by doctors.www.fightful.com
Comments / 0