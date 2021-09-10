CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

U.S. lawmakers seek to protect election workers after Reuters investigation

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Democratic Congress members called for tougher legislation to address death threats against U.S. election administrators following a Reuters report that exposed a lack of arrests in response to a wave of intimidation targeting the workers since November’s presidential election. In a report https://www.reuters.com/investigates/special-report/usa-election-threats-law-enforcement published on Wednesday, Reuters identified...

