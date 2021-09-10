CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pharmaceuticals

This Vaccine Protects You Most Against Severe COVID, New CDC Study Says

By Kali Coleman
Best Life
Best Life
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Over the past few months, there have been a rising number of breakthrough COVID infections reported, from celebrities like Reba McEntire to government officials. While the vast majority of these cases are mild, there is still a small chance that vaccinated individuals can be hospitalized with COVID and even not survive an infection. With breakthrough cases, studies have found that certain factors like age and underlying conditions make you more likely to develop a severe infection, but new research has shown that which vaccine you got could play a role as well.

bestlifeonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

Moderna Just Made This Major Announcement About Its COVID Vaccine

There are a lot of potential changes on the horizon for Moderna. In August, the vaccine manufacturer completed its submission to receive full approval for its vaccine in people 18 years and older from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which is still being reviewed. Then, earlier this month, Moderna submitted another application for a booster dose, requesting authorization to give half-doses to the general public as a supplemental third shot. Now, Moderna is planning to evolve its COVID vaccine in another way.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Have These Symptoms, Get Tested for COVID—Even If You're Vaccinated

Early in the pandemic, we were coached on the telltale symptoms of COVID: cough, fever, shortness of breath, and loss of smell or taste. But with the coronavirus mutating several times over the last year and now causing some cases in fully vaccinated people, those are no longer necessarily the hallmark signs of infection. In fact, the virus is presenting so much differently amid the spread of the Delta variant that virus experts say you should no longer wait to develop a fever or lose one of your senses in order to get tested for COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, You May Have Twice As Many Antibodies, Study Says

Over the past few months, COVID cases have surged once again across the U.S., thanks in large part to the fast-spreading Delta variant. The majority of new infections are among unvaccinated individuals, but headlines about breakthrough infections—which have hit everyone from major Hollywood celebrities to U.S. senators—have some vaccinated individuals wondering just how protected they are against the variant. The reality is that while the vaccines are still very effective, many things can affect your immune response from vaccination, including your age and preexisting medical conditions. And now, recent research suggests that the vaccine you got could also have an effect on the amount of antibodies you produce.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, This Is Why You May Be Protected Longer, Experts Say

The beginning of the vaccine rollout was a true turning point in the fight against COVID-19, especially thanks to how effective Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson shots were found to be against the virus. As the months have passed, however, mounting data is showing that the effectiveness of each may not hold up to the same levels over time. But in yet another pandemic twist, new research is providing experts with even more insight into why the Moderna vaccine may keep you protected from COVID-19 longer than other available shots, Axios reports.
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Reba Mcentire
Best Life

If You're Over 50, This Vaccine Produces More Antibodies, New Study Says

Older adults have been considered high-risk for the coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic. Unfortunately, even though breakthrough infections are relatively uncommon, it appears as though older vaccinated people are still more vulnerable to serious illness if they get infected. According to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 70 percent of vaccinated individuals hospitalized for COVID as of Aug. 23 were 65 years or older. But there are certain factors that can influence how protected seniors are through vaccination, potentially reducing their risk for a serious breakthrough case of COVID.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

If You're Using This Mask for Protection, Throw It Out Now, FDA Warns

Virus experts have gone back and forth about the need for masks over the last few months, with the spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant complicating the situation. In July, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) made a major reversal of its mask guidance, recommending that vaccinated individuals once again mask up in indoor spaces. The current variant of COVID is so contagious that many experts have even recommended that the general public don N95 respirators, which were largely reserved for health care workers during the height of the pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This as of Oct. 1, Homeland Security Says

More than a year and half into the COVID pandemic, health experts and officials continue to urge that the best way to end surges of new cases is by getting more people vaccinated, especially as highly transmissible variants, like Delta, continue to spread. In the U.S., President Joe Biden recently announced a new plan that includes vaccination requirements for many workers, including healthcare and federal employees. But that's just one way the U.S. government is taking measures to get people vaccinated; the latest move comes from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
IMMIGRATION
Best Life

If You Take This Medication, Wear a Mask Even If You're Vaccinated, CDC Says

Getting the COVID vaccine has made many people more secure about once again engaging in the everyday activities they used to enjoy, from dining indoors to seeing movies with friends. While many vaccinated people are once again performing these activities without masks on, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are now recommending that people who take one particular type of medication start wearing their masks regularly again—even if they're vaccinated. Read on to discover what the CDC is recommending and how it could affect you.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Observational Study#Covid#Delta#Johnson Johnson#The Mayo Clinic#White House
EatThis

Never Take Your Medication With This Drink, New Study Says

Take with a full glass of water. Chances are good you've read this instruction on the side of a pill bottle or a medication package insert. Now, the findings of a new study emphasize how important it is to do just what the indications on your medicine suggest—because when the drug makers specify water, that's precisely what they mean.
PHARMACEUTICALS
ideastream.org

Has Anyone Died After Receiving The COVID-19 Vaccine?

What are your questions about the coronavirus vaccine?. Ideastream Public Media's health team is answering as many questions as possible, with help from local experts in a range of fields. You can send us your questions with our online form, through our social media group, or call us at 216-916-6476. We'll keep the answers coming on our website and on the air.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Celebrities
EatThis

Eat This to Avoid COVID, Says New Study

In terms of preventing COVID-19, we're familiar with the most tried-and-true advice: Get vaccinated, wear a face mask in public, observe social distancing. But less well-known—and perhaps just as important—is how to boost the immune system to reduce the risk of contracting the virus. Using solid data from non-COVID-specific studies, experts including Dr. Anthony Fauci recommend exercise, reducing stress, and taking vitamins C and D. But new research suggests your daily diet might directly guard against COVID. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
PennLive.com

There’s growing concern vaccinated people may be more vulnerable to COVID-19 than previously thought

While it’s evident that vaccination provides strong protection against the coronavirus, scientists are increasingly concerned vaccinated people may be more susceptible to serious illness than was previously thought. According to a report by Bloomberg, this growing concern comes in the midst of a shortage of scientific studies with solid answers,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You're Vaccinated, This Is How Likely You Are to Get COVID, New Data Shows

By now, you've probably heard of someone who has gotten COVID despite being fully vaccinated. From the beginning, experts warned that breakthrough infections were to be expected. Nevertheless, it may feel like they're happening more often than you had hoped. As the more transmissible Delta variant began circulating, breakthrough cases have indeed become more likely, but experts are now reassuring vaccinated people that these cases are still not that common. Now, The New York Times has used data from multiple sources to estimate the actual chances of a vaccinated person getting COVID in the U.S.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This "Startling" Warning

We know it has felt like a long marathon, our fight against coronavirus. But now is exactly the wrong time to let your guard down. Cases, hospitalizations and deaths are going up, and vaccinations aren't going up fast enough. That's why Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is sounding the alarm: All of this "pain and suffering" is "entirely preventable," he said. Read on for five essential points that could save your life, including his big warning, which he shared with Martha Raddatz on This Week today—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Get a Pfizer Booster, Expect These Side Effects, New FDA Report Says

The U.S. is gearing up to release booster shots to the general public soon, with President Joe Biden's rollout plan expected to go into effect on Sept. 20. But the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) still has to meet on Sept. 17 to approve these shots before the plan can go forward. Two days ahead of the meeting, the agency has published a report evaluating Pfizer's booster dose. The report utilizes results from the third phase of Pfizer's trial study, which observed the booster shot side effects for nearly 300 participants aged 18 to 55.
INDUSTRY
Best Life

If You Notice This, You May Have Been Exposed to COVID, Virus Experts Say

There have been nearly 39.5 million cases of COVID-19 reported in the U.S. since the start of the pandemic, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). That means a startling 12 percent of Americans have been confirmed to have contracted the virus. As high of a percentage as that is, the large majority of people in the U.S. haven't caught the virus—or perhaps they have and haven't known it for sure. Since COVID-19 can often result in asymptomatic infection, many people have wondered if they've caught the virus and emerged unscathed. These days, it seems even more possible you could come into contact with COVID and not know it for a few reasons. For starters, the dominant Delta variant is more contagious; secondly, every single state is seeing high rates of transmission (100 or more COVID cases per 100,000 people); and lastly, if you're among the 53 percent of people in the U.S. who are fully vaccinated, if you did have a rare breakthrough infection, you're likely to be asymptomatic. So, now more than ever, you may be curious if there are any signs that indicate you've had exposure to COVID unknowingly.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Best Life

New York City, NY
91K+
Followers
6K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

Best Life is your home for expert news and tips on health, aging, relationships, humor, style, culture, and travel—everything you need to live your best life!

 https://bestlifeonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy