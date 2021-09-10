CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
49ers Sign S Kai Nacua To Practice Squad, Cut LB Rashad Smith

By Jonathan Comeaux
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to Matt Maiocco, the 49ers signed S Kai Nacua to their practice squad on Friday and released LB Rashad Smith in a corresponding move. T Alfredo Gutierrez (International) RB Josh Hokit. G Senio Kelemete. WR Jordan Matthews. DB Jared Mayden. T Colton McKivitz. QB Nate Sudfeld. TE Tanner Hudson.

