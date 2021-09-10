United Airlines workers with religious objections to the Covid vaccine will be placed on unpaid leave

United Airlines has experienced only a small number of resignations over its Covid-19 vaccine rules, says the airline’s CEO.Scott Kirby, the chief executive officer, appeared on CNN’s New Day and was asked how their company-wide vaccine-mandate has impacted their staff turnover. In response, he said the number of employees who have left the company due to the mandate was in the “single digits”.In January, Mr Kirby wrote a memo to all United employees outlining that everyone needed to be vaccinated to continue to work there.In the note, seen by CNBC, Mr Kirby said that he had “confidence in the...

