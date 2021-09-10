CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Falcons Place OLB George Obinna On Injured Reserve

By Nate Bouda
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Atlanta Falcons announced Friday that they’ve placed OLB George Obinna on injured reserve. Obinna, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Sacramento State back in 2020. He later signed a three-year, $2.28 million with the Browns. However, Obinna was waived with an injury designation and later reverted to the...

