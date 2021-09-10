Falcons Place OLB George Obinna On Injured Reserve

Falcons’ OC Dave Ragone was asked about getting first-round TE Kyle Pitts and WR Russell Gage involved in the gameplan early. “I’m sure he answered it the way that Coach Smith saw fit in terms of that question,” Ragone said, via D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “For me, in general with these players, anybody especially in the skill positions, if you ask any of them, they probably want the ball early just to get involved, just to touch the ball. But the reality, is that sometimes coverage dictates where the ball goes at times. You might have good intentions to get someone the ball and the coverage might take it away. You are taught and we tell the quarterback to go where the coverage tells them to go. Again, everybody wants to touch the ball early and get involved but the reality is that sometimes your intentions are met by the reality of the defense’s intentions and the ball goes somewhere else. It’s our goal to get our playmakers the ball. There is no doubt about it and we feel like we’ve got a good assortment of those guys. Again, it’s our job as coaches to make sure that we do that.”

NFL ・ 10 HOURS AGO