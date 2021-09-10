Drake "Certified Lover Boy" First Week Sales Revealed
Drake officially has the biggest first-week opening for an album all year, finishing the last seven days at 604,000 equivalent album units moved for Certified Lover Boy. This marks the biggest first-week opening for an album this year, so far. Previously, Kanye West had the largest first week this year with DONDA, selling 309,000 copies. Considering Drake nearly doubled Ye's album sales, this is a pretty astronomical debut for Drizzy.www.hotnewhiphop.com
Comments / 0