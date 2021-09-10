Drake "Certified Lover Boy" First Week Sales Revealed

Kanye West's DONDA is one of the most ambitious projects he has released in quite some time, and when it came out just three weeks ago, fans almost couldn't believe their eyes. After three listening parties and not a single official release in sight, fans were starting to get worried that the album would never show up. However, on a fateful Sunday morning, Kanye blessed us and after three weeks, there is no doubt that this is one of the best projects of the year.

