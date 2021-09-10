Mr. Ellis Howell, USAR, Higgston

Mr. Ellis Howell, USAR, 87, of Higgston, died Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at the Community Hospice House in Vidalia, after an extended illness. He was a native of the Center Community, attended Center School, and was a 1952 graduate of Vidalia High School. He had a brief career with the Georgia DOT. In 1954, he enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving two tours of duty in Vietnam, earning several medals and awards. He retired in 1974 as a First Sergeant. Soon after his military service, Mr. Howell resumed a career as a rodman for surveying road construction with the Georgia Department of Transportation. He was a member and deacon of the First Assembly of God, serving in various roles, including superintendent, church board of directors, and Sunday school teacher. He is preceded in death by his parents, James Thomas Howell, Sr. and Stella McNair Howell; stepmother, Erline Taylor Howell; two sisters, Eulene Westberry and Joy Fay Wood; and two brothers, James Howell, Jr. and John Howell;.