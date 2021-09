The Littlefield Lady Cats’ varsity volleyball team fought back to win their home match-up with the Tulia Lady Hornets on Tuesday night, 3 sets to 1. They dropped the first set, 21- 25, but in set two, Brynna Ray got the Lady Cats going with back-to-back aces off of Savannah Jack and Zoe Balderas, to put the Lady Cats in front, 2-0. Allie Ramirez dropped in a kill on the back line for Tulia to get them on the board and a tip by Ramirez on the next play was tipped at the net by Ashtyn Parker and hit out of bounds by Julie Bownds, tying the set, 2-2.

TULIA, TX ・ 14 DAYS AGO