You might eventually spend your day in a metaverse. Here’s what that means

When buying a car, it’s very important to know all the details, after all, you need to make sure you’re getting good value for money. But surely this is true for all aspects of life. Obviously, I want to know I’m utilising every aspect of the degree I’m paying for, that I’m getting drunk as cheaply as possible, or that I have the best meal deal combination in all the land. Getting a bargain is not an uncommon desire, especially for students. The newest TikTok trend has taken this further, encouraging Gen-Z to sell themselves via quirky 30-second videos. This is the “previous owners” trend that’s all over TikTok right now.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 11 DAYS AGO