Yankees' Andrew Heaney: Serves up another homer

Heaney pitched one inning against Toronto on Thursday, allowing two runs on four hits while striking out one. The left-hander continues to get bit by the long ball -- he surrendered a one-out solo shot to Vladimir Guerrero in the top of the ninth inning. Heaney's outing didn't get much better from there, as the Blue Jays followed with three straight hits that resulted in another run. Heaney has not pitched well since joining the Yankees at the end of July, giving up 11 homers in 30.1 innings while registering a 7.71 ERA and 1.32 WHIP.