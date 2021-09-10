CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bauer won't pitch again this season, leave extended by MLB

 8 days ago

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer will miss the rest of the season. Major League Baseball and the players’ association extended his administrative leave through the end of the World Series. The decision had been expected, given that Bauer had not pitched since June 29 and was running out of time to get back in shape to return to the mound while games remained. The regular season is scheduled to end Oct. 3 and the minimum ramp-up time for pitchers is generally regarded as three weeks. Bauer was placed on paid leave July 2.

