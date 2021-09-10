Rays' Chris Archer: Drawing weekend start after all
Archer is scheduled to start Saturday's game against the Tigers, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. The Rays initially planned to have Archer work as a primary pitcher behind either Michael Wacha on Friday or Luis Patino on Saturday, with the aim of limiting the workloads and generating better results from all three pitchers. However, with Shane McClanahan (back) heading to the injured list Friday, all of Wacha, Archer and Patino are now expected to draw traditional starts this weekend in Detroit. McClanahan is expected to miss only one turn through the rotation, so there's a chance Archer is deployed as a primary pitcher in his next appearance following Saturday's start.www.cbssports.com
