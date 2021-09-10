CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegan County, MI

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Allegan, Mason, Muskegon, Oceana, Ottawa by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-11 10:28:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-12 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions and do not venture out on piers. Please check with your local authorities on potential beach closures. Target Area: Allegan; Mason; Muskegon; Oceana; Ottawa BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. Piers may be heavily swamped by waves. * WHERE...Mason, Oceana, Muskegon, Ottawa and Allegan counties. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...South sides of south piers... such as Pere Marquette Park in Muskegon and Grand Haven State Park will be especially dangerous places to swim. Dangerous waves and currents will continue into tonight. WDM

