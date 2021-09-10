2021 Power of Attorney Changes: A Step in the Right Direction
The New York power of attorney is a classic and essential tool that has been through numerous iterations over the years. Prior changes to the statutory form (including 1994, 1997, 2009 and 2010) were intended to modernize and improve the statutory form, as well as address ongoing issues in its use. The 2021 iteration is no different in this regard. Together, Chapter 323 of the Laws of 2020 and Chapter 84 of the Laws of 2021 have made a number of revisions to the General Obligations Law (GOL) regarding powers of attorney, and this article will cover the most significant of them.www.law.com
