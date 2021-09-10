CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

2021 Power of Attorney Changes: A Step in the Right Direction

By Marcus O’Toole-Gelo
Law.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New York power of attorney is a classic and essential tool that has been through numerous iterations over the years. Prior changes to the statutory form (including 1994, 1997, 2009 and 2010) were intended to modernize and improve the statutory form, as well as address ongoing issues in its use. The 2021 iteration is no different in this regard. Together, Chapter 323 of the Laws of 2020 and Chapter 84 of the Laws of 2021 have made a number of revisions to the General Obligations Law (GOL) regarding powers of attorney, and this article will cover the most significant of them.

www.law.com

Comments / 0

Related
davisvanguard.org

Attorneys Argue Confidentiality Over Public’s Right to Know in Brief Hearing

SACRAMENTO, CA – Does the public have the right to know about the “sausage making” in negotiations between public or even pseudo-public agencies? That the was essence of a hearing here last Friday in Sacramento County Superior Court. Although details—the “sausage making”—were unavailable, plaintiff’s counsel, Thomas D. Roth, and respondent’s...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
Law.com

Understanding When the Bankruptcy Stay Keeps the Government at Bay

The automatic stay that arises on a bankruptcy filing generally stops all litigations and collection actions against the debtor. This includes activity by local, state, and federal governments. General experience with the §362 automatic stay in bankruptcy proceedings might lead counsel who are not bankruptcy specialists to conclude that the stay covers all parties in the same way, including government entities. The correct answer is both yes—and no.
POLITICS
WANE-TV

TRAA official ‘moving in the right direction’ but a long way to go

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Officials with the Three Rivers Ambulance Authority (TRAA) say the agency is “moving in the right direction.”. “We still have a long way to go,” said Michael Bureau, chief operating officer for TRAA. “We have tried to work to meet long term and short term solutions.”
FORT WAYNE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Of Attorney#Gol
The Free Press - TFP

Op-Ed: A Sea Change In Power?

The following essay was originally published in 2015: February of the last year of President Obama’s presidency, before the effort to Make America Great Again, and before the Pandemic. Through all of that, contrary to the admonition in the closing paragraph, the power of the bureaucracy continues to increase, and...
U.S. POLITICS
Law.com

All New Jersey Drivers Deserve Transparency and Trust

Over the past couple of months, I unmasked “A Dirty Little Secret in Car Insurance” (N.J.L.J., July 12, 2021) and spoke of a “Half-Pregnant Public Policy” (N.J.L.J., Aug. 2, 2021)—all to bring awareness to how income proxies have been used in the New Jersey car insurance marketplace, secretly harming many safe drivers simply because they happen to have the lowest incomes. While I have personally crusaded against these proxies now for over the past 16 years, I felt I should also shed light on other New Jersey insurance laws that were originally meant to protect consumers that have also been eroded. Specifically, I point to several laws that were clearly created to help protect lower income drivers and prevent car insurers from surreptitiously and unfairly discriminating against unsuspecting consumers, but which simply no longer have any “teeth.”
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
mcduffieprogress.com

Attorney general warns against change-of-address fraud

ATLANTA — Attorney General Chris Carr is cautioning Georgians who are planning a move to look out for fake change-of-address websites. “This is another example of a government imposter scheme where bad actors are trying to trick consumers into paying large fees for free or low-cost government services,” Carr said in a news release.
ATLANTA, GA
Law.com

Movement Lawyering: Using People Power to Promote Change

Over the past several years, surging social movements have not only taken to the streets, but have taken the helm of political transformation across the country. Of course, we can view much of American history through a social movement lens. Before the Civil War, the abolition movement fought slavery; after Reconstruction, the Gilded Age saw a clash between capital and labor that led to class-based social movements fighting for workers’ rights; anti-war movements sprung up in response to World War I and II and later, Vietnam; and the civil rights movement spanned decades in the fight for racial justice. Movements have likewise marked the 21st century. The fight for marriage equality redefined the LGBTQ rights movement. The immigrant rights movement launched mass demonstrations calling for pathways to citizenship and status for Dreamers. And Occupy Wall Street challenged economic inequality on behalf of the 99%.
PROTESTS
Law.com

Judicial Ethics Opinion 21-92

The Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics responds to written inquiries from New York state’s approximately 3,600 judges and justices, as well as hundreds of judicial hearing officers, support magistrates, court attorney-referees, and judicial candidates (both judges and non-judges seeking election to judicial office). The committee interprets the Rules Governing Judicial Conduct (22 NYCRR Part 100) and, to the extent applicable, the Code of Judicial Conduct. The committee consists of 27 current and retired judges, and is co-chaired by the Honorable Margaret Walsh, a justice of the supreme court, and the Honorable Lillian Wan, a court of claims judge and acting supreme court justice.
Axios

Federal judge blocks Biden administration's use of Title 42 policy

A federal judge on Thursday blocked the Biden administration from enforcing a public health order that fast-tracked deportations of migrant families at the southern border. Why it matters: President Biden has faced significant backlash for retaining the Trump-era policy, which was implemented as a COVID containment measure. The expulsions deny adult migrants and families the chance for asylum.
CONGRESS & COURTS
blogforarizona.net

Arizona Supreme Court Rules Against The Arizona Senate Trying To Keep Cyber Ninja GQP Sham ‘Fraudit’ Records Secret From The Public

Arizona Supreme Court Rules Against The Arizona Senate Trying To Keep Cyber Ninja GQP Sham ‘Fraudit’ Records Secret From The Public. Maybe now we will finally get “the most transparent audit in history” that Senate President Karen Fann falsely promised us at the beginning of the Arizona Senate’s GQP sham “fraudit.” Yeah, right.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy