LPD responds to fraud in south Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police were called to the Subway at 1200 Saltillo Road on a fraud on Wednesday around 9:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they contacted a 35-year-old man who reported that he received a call on the business phone from someone who identified themselves as a US Marshall. The person said that the store had employees who were involved in the production of counterfeit money. He was advised to take the money from the register, go to the nearest store to purchase money pack cards, and provide the access codes to the caller.