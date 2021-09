The Cambridge Audio Evo 150 all-in-one player is basically a streamer, DAC, and integrated amplifier in one chassis. Besides its multi-functionalities, the Evo 150 is aesthetically pleasing as well. It is a modern-looking product that is designed with emphasis not only on its functions and performance but also on its appearance. This is exemplified by the interchangeable side panels, which attach magnetically to the side body of the unit. Two sets of side panels, one in a wood finish and the other in a black textured finish, are included.

ELECTRONICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO