Brothers carry on firefighter dad’s legacy after 9/11, join FDNY

By Katie Corrado
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK — For FDNY firefighters John and Tommy Palombo, there is no line between work and family; they are one in the same. Their father, firefighter Frank Palombo, was one of seven members of Engine Company 219, Ladder Company 105 who died on September 11th. He left behind his...

audacy.com

Frisco firefighters walk steps in honor of FDNY and NYPD first responders killed on 9/11

While many of us relaxed over the Labor Day weekend, some Frisco firefighters geared up to walk the steps at Toyota Stadium, home of the Major League soccer's FC Dallas club. They were taking the steps in honor of the nearly 350 New York firefighters and more than 70 police officers who died helping rescue victims of the September 11th terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center.
FRISCO, TX
localdvm.com

Fallen 9/11 firefighter inspires brother giveaway for first responders

CHANTILLY, Va. (WDVM) — The echoes of 9/11 ring loud for Ed Donnelly. His brother, Lieutenant Kevin Donnelly with the New York Fire Department Ladder Company Three, was one of over 500 first responders who died on that day during rescue operations. 20 years later, Ed is still grieving the...
talesbuzz.com

Fiancee regrets not telling FDNY firefighter killed on 9/11 she was pregnant

“It’s one of my biggest regrets,” Gina Pinos said. “I never got to tell him.”. On Sept. 11, 2001, her fiancé, James Pappageorge, went to work at Midtown’s FDNY Engine Co. 23 not knowing that Gina was pregnant with their much-wanted baby. She planned to tell Jimmy, as he was known, the good news that evening when the 29-year-old returned to their Yonkers home.
CBS New York

Retired FDNY Firefighter Says Old Helmet Brought Him Back To South Bronx Fire House One Day Before 9/11

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — This year, we will mark 20 years since the Sept. 11 terror attacks. For one retired firefighter, the tragedy and a firefighter’s helmet called him home to New York to help. In the heart of the South Bronx is Engine 73, Ladder 42, and in the hearts of firefighters at the Prospect Avenue fire house are the heroes lost on Sept. 11, 2001. “What do you feel when you look around here?” CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis asked retired FDNY firefighter Jerry Sanford. “Oh, it’s just, it just floods back to me, looking at the house,” Sanford said. The last time Sanford was...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gillette News Record

Community joins firefighters in climbing 94 and more in honor of 9/11

After the sun rose Saturday morning but before it began beating down, a mix of 30 or so firefighters, men, women and children gathered around the bleachers at Thunder Basin High School. Dressed in full firefighting suits, complete with helmets and boots, the Campbell County firefighters wore nearly 80 pounds...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
kunc.org

Sharing 9/11 Firefighters' Legacy, One Flight At A Time

This Saturday marks the passage of 20 years since the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. Events to commemorate the anniversary are taking place across the state, including the 9/11 memorial stair climb at Red Rocks Amphitheatre. Since 2009, thousands of participants have made their way up and down the steps there to honor the firefighters who lost their lives at the World Trade Center. But that climb is not the only one in Colorado, nor is it the first. Back in 2004, just a few years after 9/11, a handful of firefighters gathered at a building in Denver to climb the stairs in a demonstration of camaraderie and support. It was one of the first memorial stair climbs in the country, and helped pave the way for dozens more such events around the nation.
CASTLE ROCK, CO
The Independent

My firefighter fiancé dug people’s remains out the rubble after 9/11. His experience destroyed us

I met Mark* in the town we’d both grown up in during Thanksgiving in 2000. At the time, I’d just graduated from law school and my only goal was to become an attorney for children. “For once, follow your heart and not your mind,” my father said when I told him about my new love interest. “Do something for yourself. Don’t think about it — just do it.” I moved to New York City, where Mark also lived, in April 2001.It was only a few short months after I moved that I exited the subway near the Brooklyn promenade into...
NBC Miami

Three Years Ago, a 9/11 Fireman's Kids Brought ‘Shark Tank' Stars to Tears. Now, They're Carrying on His Entrepreneurial Legacy

Kaley Young knows knows her late father "would be so proud" of her and her two younger siblings. Three years ago, they brought his business dreams to life by landing a life-changing investment in his invention from the stars of ABC's "Shark Tank." Their emotional pitch provoked tears from multiple Shark investors, as they touted the Cup Board Pro, a bamboo cutting board their father had invented and hoped to pitch himself before he died just three months before the episode's taping.
Connecticut Post

Born two months after her father died in 9/11 attacks, Danbury native carries on her father's legacy

DANBURY — In many ways, Robyn Higley’s life has been shaped by the death of a man she never knew and a day she never experienced. The 19-year-old never met her father, Robert D. Higley II, who was killed during the 9/11 World Trade Center attacks just seven weeks before she was born, but she carries him with her. He’s right there in her name, in her love of writing, and her impulsive streak.
DANBURY, CT

