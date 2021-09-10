Brothers carry on firefighter dad’s legacy after 9/11, join FDNY

This Saturday marks the passage of 20 years since the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. Events to commemorate the anniversary are taking place across the state, including the 9/11 memorial stair climb at Red Rocks Amphitheatre. Since 2009, thousands of participants have made their way up and down the steps there to honor the firefighters who lost their lives at the World Trade Center. But that climb is not the only one in Colorado, nor is it the first. Back in 2004, just a few years after 9/11, a handful of firefighters gathered at a building in Denver to climb the stairs in a demonstration of camaraderie and support. It was one of the first memorial stair climbs in the country, and helped pave the way for dozens more such events around the nation.

