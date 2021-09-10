Dodgers' Trea Turner: Extends hitting streak to 16
Turner went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Thursday's loss to St. Louis. Turner notched half of the Dodgers' four hits in the contest and knocked in the team's lone run with a third-inning RBI single. The infielder's effort extended his hitting streak to 16 games, a career-best mark and the longest on the team this season. During the streak, he is batting .308 with two home runs, six doubles, nine runs and a pair of stolen bases.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0