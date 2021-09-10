Giants' Evan Engram: Out for Week 1
Engram (calf) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Denver, Zack Rosenblatt of The Newark Star-Ledger reports. With no practice participation this week, Engram seems unlikely to make it back for a Thursday game against Washington in Week 2. There is some good news for the G-Men, however, with fellow tight ends Kyle Rudolph (foot) and Kaden Smith (knee) both cleared to play Sunday. They're the only healthy tight ends on the roster, but New York does carry two fullbacks (Elijhaa Penny, Cullen Gillaspia) and also has a first-round pick (Kadarius Toney) in the No. 4 WR role.www.cbssports.com
