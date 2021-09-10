Giants' Evan Engram: Out for Week 1

Odell Beckham Jr.'s (knee) absence from Week 1 was somewhat of a surprise, while Evan Engram (calf) had been trending to be inactive for a while leading up to New York's game. Hopefully, you prepared for life without OBJ, but if you didn't, make sure you work the waiver wire this week just in case. Surely Engram was just collecting dust on your bench (or waiver wire), but if you're in a league that hoards tight ends, he might have left you scrambling, too. In these fantasy injury updates, we'll provide the latest news on each player's Week 2 prospects and who to target if they are set to miss more games.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO