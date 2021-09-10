Olivia Munn discusses pregnancy: 'The outpouring of love and support has been really amazing'

Sipa USA

Olivia Munn is a dedicated dog mom, and she's about to put that practice to good use now that she's pregnant with her first child with boyfriend John Mulaney.

The 41-year-old host-turned-actress's Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, Charles, and terrier mix, Frankie, still aren't aware that they're getting a human sibling, however.

"People tell me that your dogs can't pick up on those kinds of things, but they just walk over my stomach. They don't care," Munn told Mario Lopez on "Access" on Thursday. "I'm laying on the couch, they just walk right over. They have no idea what's happening."

"I'm feeling really good and just the outpouring of love and support has been really amazing," she added. "There's a very really mom tribe that comes up. I've heard about it, but they really come up in full force. And there's, like, really great dad tribe, too. Everybody comes up and just really is so supportive and loving, and it has really meant so much to me."

Munn shared that she "hasn't decided" if she wants to find out whether she and Mulaney are having a boy or girl before the birth. "It's a good surprise to [wait to] find out," she said. "There's very few surprises in life." (Note: one could argue that finding out Munn and Mulaney were a couple was a very big surprise in life.)

The couple, according to Mulaney, began dating this spring after he completed his 60-day rehab stint for alcohol and cocaine addiction.

"I got into this relationship that's been really beautiful and with someone incredible who has, like, dealt with the non-coked up Bambi version of me, and that's been very incredible," the 39-year-old standup comedian, actor and writer told Meyers. "She's kind of held my hand through that hell, and we're having a baby together. ... We're both really, really happy."

He later added: "Olivia and this baby have helped save me from myself and this early journey out of recovery."

Mulaney was previously married to multi-discipline artist Anna Marie Tendler. The exes wed in July 2014 before Mulaney moved out of their home last fall and asked for a divorce. Page Six broke the news of their split in May, and within that report, Tendler provided a statement through her spokesperson that she was "heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage."

Munn's highest profile relationship before Mulaney was with Green Bay Packers MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers from 2014-17.