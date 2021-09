MIAMI GARDENS — On a landmark day in Dolphins history Wednesday, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa shared a piece of inspiration he received from a poet:. Credit Dan Marino with that one. No, Marino will never be confused with Robert Frost or Amanda Gorman. But just as neither Frost nor Gorman will have a bust in Canton, they’ll also never have Tagovailoa’s ear when it comes to sharing wisdom about playing quarterback. Marino will, and does, regularly, Tagovailoa said on the day Marino turned (hold on, folks) 60.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO