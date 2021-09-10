CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former state Supreme Court justice joins Strickland case

The Associated Press
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A former Missouri Supreme Court chief justice will join the Jackson County prosecutor’s team working to free a man who prosecutors believe was wrongfully convicted of a triple murder more than 40 years ago.

Edward “Chip” Robertson will work on the case with Prosecutors Jean Peters Baker, who announced in May that she does not believe Kevin Strickland was involved in the murders in Kansas City in 1978, The Kansas City Star reported.

Robertson was named to the Supreme Court in June 1985 and served until his retirement in 1998. He was chief justice from 1991 to 1993.

Peters Baker used a new state law to file a motion asking a Circuit Judge to hear evidence that Strickland did not commit the murders and should be freed.

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s office has argued that Strickland is guilty and should stay in prison.

A hearing is scheduled Monday to hear arguments over motions the attorney general has filed in the case.

An evidentiary hearing that could lead to Strickland’s release has not yet been scheduled.

