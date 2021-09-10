CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Detroit, MI

Most Henry Ford Health employees got COVID-19 vaccine

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 8 days ago

DETROIT (AP) — A major health care provider in southeastern Michigan said 92% of employees were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by a Friday deadline.

Another 3% had their first shot, said Henry Ford Health System, which has more than 30,000 workers.

“We remain confident that vaccination, along with masking, remains the most powerful tool we have against the pandemic,” Henry Ford Health said in a statement.

Employees will be suspended if they don’t get at least one dose by midnight or schedule an appointment. They’ll lose their job if they’re not fully vaccinated by Oct. 1. There are some exceptions.

Separately, a lawsuit challenging the vaccine policy was suddenly dropped Friday ahead of a hearing in federal court.

The Detroit-based health system has five acute care hospitals: four in the Detroit area and one in Jackson. It has treated thousands of people with COVID-19.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Australia defends its handling of French submarine deal

SYDNEY, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Australia defended its scrapping of a deal for French submarines on Sunday, saying the government had raised concerns to Paris for months, as a new deal with the United States and Britain continued to fuel a multinational diplomatic crisis. "I don't regret the decision to...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Health
City
Detroit, MI
Detroit, MI
Health
City
Jackson, MI
Local
Michigan Coronavirus
Local
Michigan Vaccines
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Ford
NBC News

Not just Texas: Europe grapples with abortion laws and limits

When the U.S. Supreme Court this month declined to block a restrictive Texas law banning abortion after about six weeks into a pregnancy, abortion rights campaigners across Europe watched with dismay. Anti-abortion campaigners, however, were taking notes. Abortion is available on demand to more than 95 percent of girls and...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
NBC News

Israel captures last two Palestinian militants who broke out of high-security jail

Israeli forces on Sunday caught the last two of six Palestinian militants who tunneled out of a maximum security Israeli jail nearly two weeks ago, in an escape that embarrassed Israel's security establishment but delighted Palestinians. The two members of the Islamic Jihad militant group were apprehended before dawn from...
MILITARY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

573K+
Followers
315K+
Post
269M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy