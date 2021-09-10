What we know about Shaq at Raider Alley and how hyped up DJ Diesel will get Texas Tech football fans

NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal is coming to Lubbock Saturday ahead of the Texas Tech Red Raiders' football's home opener against the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks. Performing under his stage name "DJ Diesel," O'Neal has been making music for nearly 30 years. During his rookie NBA season in 1993, he released "Shaq Diesel." The hip-hop album went platinum and featured Shaq alongside artists like Def Jef and A Tribe Called Quest member Ali Shaheed Muhammad.