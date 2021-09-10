CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Strong Sell Stocks for September 10th

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCNTG - Free Report) is a commercial-stage company focused on rare diseases. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 44.6% downward over the last 30 days. JOANN Inc. (. JOAN - Free Report) operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category...

Motley Fool

1 Growth Stock That Could Produce 10X Returns

Short-term volatility creates buying opportunities for long-term investors. Coupa Software has built a strong moat around its business. This stock has the potential to grow tenfold in the next decade for two key reasons. Growth stocks tend to be volatile investments, and the market often overreacts to both their good...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Here's Why This Hot Growth Stock Is Soaring Right Now

The company is securing partners to join its marketplace. This rapidly growing company is also winning in the battle for workers. The company's success is no secret to the market, which has responded by bidding up the stock price. DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) stock has been on fire lately. It's up 32%...
STOCKS
money.com

Investors Finally Think the Stock Market Is About to Fall

If you want to hear an optimistic outlook for the stock market right now, don't ask investors. Investors' expectations that stock prices will rise over the next six months dropped 16.4 percentage points this week to 22.4%. That's the lowest level of bullish sentiment since the heart of the pandemic in July 2020 and far below the historical average low of 28%, according to the latest American Association of Individual Investors (AAII) sentiment survey.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session. Heritage Insurance Hldgs (NYSE:HRTG) stock rose 10.64% to $6.13 during Friday’s regular session. Trading volume for Heritage Insurance Hldgs’s stock is 173.8K as of 12:40 EST. This is 108.83% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $169.7 million.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Is It Safe to Invest in the Stock Market Right Now?

The stock market has experienced a phenomenal year, but some people worry a correction is coming. Market downturns are normal, but they can still be alarming. With the right strategy, you can help your investments survive market volatility. Investing in the stock market can be intimidating, especially during periods of...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Don't Wait for a Market Crash to Buy This Dividend Stock

The market is near all-time highs, but that doesn't mean you need to entirely avoid buying stocks. When it comes to dividend stocks, this high-yield name has an incredible record behind it. And its business approach suggests there's more good dividend news to come. The broader market is offering a...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

3 Reasons Why Growth Investors Shouldn't Overlook Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (YAMHF)

Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and volatility. In fact, betting on a...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Why Adobe (ADBE) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again

ADBE - Free Report) . This company, which is in the Zacks Computer - Software industry, shows potential for another earnings beat. This software maker has seen a nice streak of beating earnings estimates, especially when looking at the previous two reports. The average surprise for the last two quarters was 10.19%.
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

SNDL - Free Report) closed at $0.73, marking a +0.85% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.91%. Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 2.76% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 0.52%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.01%.
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Why Lincoln National (LNC) is a Good Addition to Your Portfolio

LNC - Free Report) is set for growth on the back of an improving economy and increased awareness for life insurance products due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings for the current year has been revised 10.5% upward over the past 60 days. The stock presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and has an impressive Value Score of B. Back-tested results show that stocks with a Growth Score of A or B, when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2, handily outperform other stocks.
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Here's What Makes AIG Stock an Attractive Bet for Investors Now

AIG - Free Report) is well-poised for growth on the back of a well-performing General Insurance segment, strong private equity returns and favorable underwriting performance. Divestitures aimed at intensifying the company’s focus on core insurance operations and a strong financial position are other highlights of the stock. Zacks Rank &...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Cathie Wood Projects Market Rotation to Growth: ETFs to Play

Ark Invest’s Cathie Wood, who has a huge-fan following in the investment world for her stock picking skills, has again emphasized on her prediction that a slowdown in the economic growth in the United States will provide strength to growth stocks. In this regard, she said that "We do believe that the market will start rotating back toward growth and innovation,” per a Reuters article.
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Magnite (MGNI) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

MGNI - Free Report) closed at $29.18, marking a -0.98% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.91% loss on the day. Prior to today's trading, shares of the digital ad exchange operator had gained 21.28% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.86% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.01% in that time.
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Uber Technologies (UBER) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

UBER - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $39.75, moving +0.58% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.91%. Heading into today, shares of the ride-hailing company had lost 0.85% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.86% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.01% in that time.
ECONOMY
InvestorPlace

7 Dividend Stocks to Buy With Yields Over 4%

Dividend stocks are an important part of every portfolio. Those dividend payments provide a regular income that can be spent, or re-invested. Ideally, you gain through the growing value of the stock as well. Typically, companies that pay dividends to their shareholders tend to be very stable. They are less...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Idacorp boosts dividend by 5.6%, plans to keep raising dividends by 5% or more

Shares of Idacorp Inc. rose 0.7% in afternoon trading Friday, after the Idaho-based utility raised its quarterly dividend by 5.6%, to 75 cents a share from 71 cents. The new dividend's payable and record dates will be announced during the fourth quarter. Based on current stock prices, the new annual dividend rate of $3.00 a share implies a dividend yield of 2.91%, compared with the yield for the SPDR Utilities Select Sector ETF of 2.95% and the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.37%. Idacorp said it now plans to recommend to the board of directors future increases in the annual dividend by 5% or more. The stock has gained 7.5% year to date, while the utilities ETF has tacked on 6.8% and the S&P 500 has gained 17.9%.
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Stocks Poised For Record Gains On Record Growth And Stimulus

With the economy set for historic growth this year, and stocks poised to soar, this is one of those times in the market that people will look back on either with great excitement for taking full advantage of it, or with utter regret for missing out on an opportunity of a lifetime.
STOCKS

