CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

3View | Cajuns look to rebound against Nicholls

By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
KATC News
KATC News
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HqfU0_0bsQsgPG00

Nicholls (0-1) at Louisiana (0-1)
Game Time: 6:00 p.m.
TV: ESPN3
Radio: ESPN1420
Mic'd Up: Cajuns Sideline Reporter Cody Junot | UL vs. Nicholls

An Old Rivalry Renewed: Louisiana may not be in the same conference as Nicholls, but both team's quarterbacks battled each other in high school. Cajuns quarterback Levi Lewis faced off against Colonels signal-caller Lindsey Scott in high school in the same district. Ironically enough, both quarterbacks have known each other since the eighth grade.

Emphasizing Third Down: The Cajuns only converted three of their 13 third-down attempts against Texas. In the words of wide receiver Jalen Williams, UL has to "convert on third downs and extend their drives".

Let it Fly Levi: Levi Lewis said during media availability that he played like a "pocket passer and not a dual-threat passer" against Texas. He emphasized that the Cajuns have gotten back to basics during practice this week. For him, that includes breaking the pocket and making plays with his legs more.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Ohio State’s Attendance

Ohio State has consistently had one of the highest attendance numbers in college football. Ohio Stadium seats more than 100,000 fans, with the Buckeyes playing in front of a six-figure crowd nearly every week. This week is different, though. Ohio State is coming off a tough home loss to Oregon....
OHIO STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Indiana fans rip out entire bleacher during game against Cincinnati

The Indiana Hoosiers are having a huge game Saturday against No. 8 Cincinnati, as the Bearcats are primed for a College Football Playoff run. However, things haven’t started well for Cincy, as the Hoosiers are up 14-0 midway through the second quarter. It also seems that the Indiana student section...
INDIANA STATE
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Crazy Clemson Game Finish

Clemson appeared to seal a victory with a fourth-down, goal-line stop on Georgia Tech’s attempt late Saturday night. Disaster ensued shortly thereafter. Backed up on their own goal-line with just a few seconds remaining, Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei received the snap while in shotgun and standing in his own end-zone. He handed the ball off to running back Will Shipley. Shipley fought for extra yardage, allowing the Georgia Tech defense to try and make a play on the ball.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Louisiana State
Larry Brown Sports

Illinois QB Brandon Peters was nearly decapitated by this crazy targeting hit

Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters very nearly had his head ripped off on Friday night during a game against Maryland. During the first quarter of a 20-17 loss, Peters dropped back to pass as Terrapins defensive back Lavonte Gater bore down on the quarterback. But rather than ease up as Peters let the ball fly, Gater left his feet and connected with the quarterback, helmet-to-helmet.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Spun

Watch: College Football Kicker Ejected After Opening Kickoff

Those watching tonight’s game between USC and Stanford were treated to possibly the quickest ejection in college football history. College football fans know the targeting rule very well. It’s one of the most controversial rules in the sport and often ends up with officials making a questionable call. On the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Watch: Insane Hail Mary! Ends College Football Game

Another week, another crazy Hail Mary! finish during a college football game. Last week, it was Florida State on the losing end of a Hail Mary! attempt by Jacksonville State. The Seminoles lost in absolutely crazy fashion as time expired. This week, it’s Louisiana Tech on the losing end. SMU...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football World Now Calling For Major Coach’s Firing

It’s only Week 3 of the college football season, but it appears Miami Hurricanes head coach Manny Diaz is already on the hot seat. After spending a few years as the Hurricanes’ defensive coordinator, Diaz was named the football program’s head coach in 2019. He showed a lot of promise in his season season, leading the Hurricanes to an 8-3 record.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Levi
FanSided

Watch: West Virginia football fans brawl in the stands during Virginia Tech game

West Virginia football fans got into a fight in the stands during Saturday’s game against Virginia Tech. When attending a sporting event, you are guaranteed to see some fans throwing hands at one another while sitting in the stands, for reasons known and unknown. This should not come as a surprise to any one. Well, we have another fight to share with you, this time in the college football world.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Nebraska, Oklahoma involved in pregame scuffle

Things got a little testy between Nebraska and Oklahoma before their game on Saturday. The Cornhuskers are in Norman to take on the No. 3 Sooners. Oklahoma enters the game with a 2-0 mark, while Nebraska is 2-1 following a win over Buffalo on Sept. 11. It’s the 87th meeting between the 2 programs and the 50th anniversary of the “Game of the Century”, when No. 1 Nebraska beat No. 2 Oklahoma 35-31 on Nov. 25, 1971, en route to a 2nd straight national championship.
NEBRASKA STATE
The Spun

Tim Tebow Is Picking 1 Big College Football Upset Today

Tim Tebow thinks one major upset will take place in college football this afternoon. Tebow, 34, joined the SEC Network on Saturday to break down the biggest games of the day. One of those games includes Alabama-Florida in “The Swamp.”. The Crimson Tide look like the best team in the...
NFL
CharlotteObserver.com

Oregon State hopes to rebound against Hawaii

Pac-12 After Dark is coming to Corvallis on Saturday night but Oregon State no doubt hopes to avoid any drama. The Beavers (0-1) host Hawaii (1-1) at 8 p.m. local time and there's certainly cause for Oregon State's vigilance heading into the game. Last Saturday night, a pair of Mountain West teams defeated Pac-12 teams: Utah State downed Washington State and Nevada beat California.
HAWAII STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cajuns#American Football#3view#Espn3 Radio#Ul#Breaking News#Instagram Subscribe
The Spun

Watch: Hilarious College Football Kickoff Return Going Viral

It a lineman’s dream to return kickoffs. One college football defensive lineman got the opportunity and made the most of it on Saturday night. Missouri State hosted Central Arkansas on Saturday in a match-up of the Bears. Leading 34-30 late in the fourth quarter, Central Arkansas elected to go with a short kickoff to prevent a long return. That allowed a Missouri State lineman to catch the kickoff.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Nebraska’s Showing Today

No. 5 Oklahoma just wrapped up a 23-16 win over Nebraska in a game that was much closer than many expected it to be. Nebraska fans aren’t really in the business of moral victories, but they should be encouraged by their team’s performance. Quarterback Adrian Martinez (289 passing yards, two total touchdowns) played one of his best games, and the Husker defense made life hard for OU quarterback Spencer Rattler and company.
COLLEGE SPORTS
thespun.com

College Football World Is Concerned About Clemson Today

In what was supposed to be a quiet day in college football, several juggernauts like Clemson are struggling to put away opponents. The Tigers beat Georgia Tech 73-7 last season. Star quarterback Trevor Lawrence had 404 yards passing and five touchdowns in an explosive offensive outing. We knew Clemson would take a step back this season without Lawrence slinging the rock, but no one predicted the Tigers would lose their offensive identity entirely.
CLEMSON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KLFY.com

Cajuns ready to help Nicholls if needed

LAFAYETTE – Ragin’ Cajun football comes home in week two of the football season and will play the first of six home games this Saturday. After the Cajuns 38-18 loss to Texas, Louisiana now turns their attention to Nicholls State, a team that left for their opener against Memphis a few days early due to Hurricane Ida.
LAFAYETTE, LA
247Sports

How to watch Memphis' Week 1 matchup against Nicholls State

Following a season full of cancelations and postponements, Ryan Silverfield returns for his second full season as the Tigers’ head coach after leading Memphis to a Montgomery Bowl victory over Florida Atlantic last year. Silverfield’s team will kick off 2021 with a home game on Saturday against Nicholls State. After...
COLLEGE SPORTS
KATC News

KATC News

16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy