Presidential Election

U.S. lawmakers seek to protect election workers after Reuters investigation

By Syndicated Content
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Democratic Congress members called for tougher legislation to address death threats against U.S. election administrators following a Reuters report that exposed a lack of arrests in response to a wave of intimidation targeting the workers since November’s presidential election. In a report https://www.reuters.com/investigates/special-report/usa-election-threats-law-enforcement published on Wednesday, Reuters identified...

CBS Philly

Pennsylvania Democrats Sue Over GOP Election ‘Investigation’

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democrats in Pennsylvania’s state Senate sued Friday evening in a state court to block a Republican-approved subpoena seeking voter information and to put a stop to what Republicans call a “forensic investigation” of last year’s presidential election. Democrats had said they would sue within days after the Republican-controlled Senate Intergovernmental Operations Committee voted Wednesday to issue a subpoena. The subpoena seeks detailed state election records, including communication with counties and the names of who voted in last year’s presidential election, their birth date, address, driver’s license number and the last four digits of their Social Security number. The subpoena is...
Washington Post

GOP Rep. Gonzalez, who voted to impeach Trump, announces he won’t seek reelection, citing ‘toxic dynamics inside our own party’

Rep. Anthony Gonzalez (R-Ohio), one of 10 Republicans who voted to impeach former president Donald Trump, on Thursday announced he will not seek reelection in 2022, citing a desire to “build a fuller family life” as well as “the toxic dynamics inside our own party.”. Gonzalez, a former professional football...
The Independent

If Amy Coney Barrett means what she just said, she should resign from the Supreme Court right now

While speaking at a lecture hosted by the University of Lousville’s McConnell Center, Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett expressed faux concern over the American public’s belief that the highest court in the country has become partisan. After she was introduced by the Republican Senate Minority Leader and proud partisan goblin Mitch McConnell (R-KY) — and no, even Veep writers couldn’t have made this mess up — Barrett said justices should be “hyper-vigilant to make sure they’re not letting personal biases creep into their decisions, since judges are people, too.” She went on to insist that “judicial philosophies are not...
Wyoming Tribune Eagle

Lawmakers advance runoff election legislation

Wyoming lawmakers advanced a proposal Thursday to shift the state’s elections to a runoff system. Conservative activists favor runoffs as a way to avoid the type of vote-splitting they believe has helped elevate more moderate candidates in Republican primaries. The Joint Committee on Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions voted 7-6...
Mother Jones

Biden Decides Haitian Migrants at US-Mexico Border Will Promptly Be Sent Home

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. The Biden administration announced Saturday that it would begin the mass expulsion of thousands of Haitians who have gathered in Texas border cities. The desperate migrants began amassing at the US-Mexico border in recent weeks after fleeing volatile conditions in Haiti. Haitian migrants have been traveling through Central and South America to try and reach the US border for years. Immigration lawyer Edgar Rodríguez told the Associated Press that he believes misinformation and false rumors about policies led to the sudden surge of people seeking entry to the United States.
Rolling Stone

Right-Wing Conspiracy Rally Collapses Under Weight of Right-Wing Conspiracies

A rally for supporters of the “Big Lie” is looking like a big flop. Reports from the start of the “Justice for J6” rally Saturday show an event much smaller than the January 6th Capitol insurrection. Video from on-scene reporters appears to show more members of the media in attendance than Trump-supporting protesters. Although Capitol Police expected as many as 1,000 attendees, and organizers obtained permits for a group of 700, the final turnout looks like it will be much lower, according to reports on the ground.
texasbreaking.com

Anti-Vaxxers Can Face Serious Repercussions If They Continue To Reject COVID-19 Vaccines: Read Details

Many Americans refuse to get vaccinated, and some interpose reasons linked to their religious beliefs and medical conditions. However, refusal to get vaccinated can have serious repercussions. After the United States, Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine last month, many business owners and school administrators released vaccine...
Matt Lillywhite

Kamala Harris Would Become President If The 25th Amendment Gets Invoked

In a recent tweet, Sen. Rick Scott (The GOP Campaign Chairman) made a statement that caused a lot of debate around the country. "After the disastrous events in Afghanistan, we must confront a serious question: Is Joe Biden capable of discharging the duties of his office, or has the time come to exercise the provisions of the 25th Amendment?"
The Independent

‘Free the political prisoners’ and ‘lock her up’: The Justice for J6 rally was many things to many people

The speaker at the podium was coming to the end of a stirring address in which she condemned the media for unfairly maligning the brave few hundred who turned out to rally on Saturday in front of the Capitol building in Washington DC. Today’s protest was not about condoning the violence that occurred in the building behind her on 6 January, but about due process for those who were arrested on that day. They were political prisoners and they must be freed, she said, to roaring cheers. But old habits die hard. Just moments later, at the mention of Nancy...
Vanity Fair

Joe Biden Basically Tells GOP Governors to Rot in Hell

Eighteen months into the COVID-19 pandemic, would you say you’re so completely over this shit? And that you’re thoroughly pissed? Pissed at the people who are to blame for us still having to worry about school closures and positive cases and whether or not we’ll have to spend the holidays away from our families again this year, i.e. the people who refuse to get vaccinated and the public officials doing literally everything in their power to keep this virus going for who knows how long? You’re not alone!
CBS Detroit

Fourth Stimulus Check: Will You See Another Relief Payment Soon?

(CBS Detroit) — The pandemic continues a year and a half after COVID first shut down the economy in March of 2020. The Delta is variant driving up case numbers among the unvaccinated. President Biden is instituting stronger efforts to encourage vaccines, as the rise in cases threatens to slow the improving economy. Meanwhile, significant recovery has yet to reach some segments of the population. Unemployment still exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus ended on Labor Day. Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check could help those who are still wondering how to make ends meet. A few places have recognized that need for additional help and stepped up with additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) provide another stimulus check in 2021?
WashingtonExaminer

Leaders of China, India, and other major economies skip out on Biden's latest climate forum

A number of key world leaders were notably absent from President Joe Biden's Friday morning climate forum. Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, representing the two countries the scientific community believes are the linchpins in effectively combating climate change, did not participate in the reconvening of the Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate. Both leaders took part in the first forum, held by the White House in spring 2021.
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho Afghan Refugee Arrested

An Idaho man who is a convicted rapist was arrested by authorities while trying to reenter our country from Afghanistan. The Afghan refugee lived in Idaho, where he was convicted of rape in Ada County in 2010, reports the Washington Times. Ghader Heydari served time in Idaho before being released...
