What is the AAC Looking for in Expansion?

By now, you know that the AAC is losing three teams; UCF, Cincinnati, and Houston. They’re off to the Big 12, and while the details are still foggy, they’re gone. This is a conference that played its first year in 2013, and is losing conference champions from 2013, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018, and 2020. These are three teams in arguably the three biggest media markets, and three key recruiting regions. Those three teams leaving hold three of the top four winning percentages in conference history.