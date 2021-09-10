CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why You Need to DIY a Skirted Bathroom Vanity Stat

Cover picture for the articleFrom ruffled sofas to floral beds, there is no doubt that skirted furniture has an old-timey charm. Some may love it; others may think it feels a little too much like grandma’s house. In recent days, however, many of those non-believers have been swayed, as the style continues to show its true versatility. The ruffly arrangements have popped up in the projects of some of AD’s favorite names. Designers Beata Heuman, Mark D. Sikes, and Frances Merrill have successfully highlighted the unassumingly chic potential of vanity skirts.

