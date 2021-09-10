Unity takes shot at larger grant for proposed fishing pier

Unity is pursuing a new direction in its search for funding of a proposed handicapped-accessible fishing pier on the township lake.

The supervisors originally applied in May 2020 for a $58,000 grant through the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development’s Greenways, Trails and Recreation Program.

This week, they agreed to shift their application to another state grant opportunity, through the Keystone Communities Program. According to Solicitor Gary Falatovich, the Keystone program could provide $75,000 for the project. “This had less competition for the grant,” he added.

If that larger grant is approved, the township will be responsible for a smaller share toward the expected cost of more than $100,000 to install the pier.

Catch-and-release fishing is allowed at the lake next to the township building on Beatty County Road.

The pier would join other recent improvements, including paving of a trail surrounding the lake and closure of a gap in the path.

Housing plans approved

The supervisors also gave provisional approval to plans for two residential developments.

Phase 2 of the White Pines development would add 20 single-family housing units on 12.6 acres along Carney Road and bordering White Pines Drive.

Township approval is contingent on the developer gaining approval of a stormwater management plan for the site.

Ten single-family lots are proposed on just under 3 acres at the Wheatherton Farm Estates subdivision, at Sharon and Judy drives.

Stormwater and erosion and sediment control plans are required, as well as approval by the state Department of Environmental Protection.

Approval of both developments was recommended by the township planning commission.

Pool precaution noted

Township engineer Dan Schmitt urged residents who own backyard swimming pools to wait at least 10 days after last adding chlorination before draining the water for the season. He said the pool should remain uncovered during that time to allow the chlorine to dissipate into the air.

”The chemicals are detrimental to the streams themselves and, depending on how it’s discharged, it could adversely affect the shrubs and vegetation in your yard,” Schmitt said.