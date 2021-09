Engram (calf) remained sidelined for Tuesday's walk-through practice session, Zack Rosenblatt of The Newark Star-Ledger reports. Engram has logged a pair of DNPs to open Week 2, which doesn't bode well for his chances of making the quick turnaround to suit up for Thursday's clash with Washington. Prior to the session, Giants head coach Joe Judge told Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News that Engram is moving around better and added that he's hopeful the tight end will play against the Football Team, but that may be wishful thinking at this stage. Engram still has one more chance to get in some work Wednesday before the Giants determine his status ahead of the divisional matchup.

