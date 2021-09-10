CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

Court Rules on Epic v. Apple

Cover picture for the articleIf you’ve been keeping up with the politics behind video games, you’ve probably heard of the bad blood between two of the largest tech companies in the gaming market. Epic Games and Apple have been embroiled in a lawsuit for months, and the trial has just seen its final day. Apple will no longer be allowed to prevent developers from linking to other in-app payment options but has avoided being categorized as a “monopoly” under antitrust law.

What The Ruling In The Epic Games V. Apple Lawsuit Means For iPhone Users

A federal judge on Friday issued a long-awaited ruling in Fortnite maker Epic Games' legal battle with Apple over its App Store policies. Both sides are using the 185-page ruling to double down on their own positions, which is possible because the details are complicated. If anything, though, Apple and...
Here’s why Apple really wants you to trade in your old iPhone

Most of the major smartphone brands offer some pretty significant trade-in promotions for users looking to upgrade their phones. Major players, like Apple, will give you a substantial amount of credit when you trade in your older device, but why is that promotion so beneficial to the company?. A new...
Apple must allow other forms of in-app purchase, rules judge in Epic v. Apple

Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers issued a permanent injunction in the Epic v. Apple case on Friday morning, putting new restrictions on Apple’s App Store rules and bringing months of bitter legal jousting to a conclusion. Under the new order, Apple is:. permanently restrained and enjoined from prohibiting developers from including...
iPhone 13 vs. iPhone 12: All the big rumored differences between Apple's phones

This story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple headquarters. Apple's new iPhone, expected to be called the iPhone 13, could be on its way for a Sept. 14 reveal at Apple's next big event. The hyped-up phone is expected to have a few new features, an updated design and some camera upgrades, but how will it compare to last year's model? Depending on your personal smartphone wishlist and budget, the iPhone 12 or even the iPhone 11, iPhone SE or the rumored iPhone SE 3 could be best for you. But, if you're pumped to get your hands on the newest from Apple, the iPhone 13 could be the way to go.
The Epic v. Apple ruling could put a serious dent in Apple’s $19 billion App Store business

The App Store may never be the same. Today’s ruling from Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers in the Epic v. Apple trial mandates that Apple must allow all developers the option to point directly to other payment systems, in addition to Apple’s own in-app purchasing system (IAP). It’s a decision that cuts right to the heart of the roughly $19 billion a year the App Store brings in for Apple, because at the end of the day, the App Store makes most of its money off in-app purchases inside free-to-download games.
Apple v Epic: Apple Scores a Victory (Mostly)

Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers has ruled in the landmark case between Apple and Epic, and largely ruled in Apple’s favor. Epic, the maker of Fortnite, sued Apple over its App Store policies and sought a number of changes to Apple’s business model. The gamemaker objected to the commission Apple charges, being forced to use the App Store, not being able to use its own payment system — pretty much the entire app ecosystem Apple created and it benefited from.
Epic v. Apple: Judge rules Apple can't prohibit developers from linking to external purchase options

What just happened? The judge presiding over the case between Epic Games and Apple just issued a permanent injunction against Apple that will come as a major blow to how it runs the App Store. While the court didn't decide entirely in Epic's favor, it still represents a win for the company, which has already tried to act on a similar decision made recently in South Korea.
Epic Games will not let Fortnite return to Apple's App Store because it plans to appeal court hearing that ruled the tech giant is not an 'antitrust monopolist'

Epic Games founder Tim Sweeney is not satisfied with Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers' Friday ruling and announced on Twitter that Fornite will not return to Apple's App Store until 'Epic can offer in-app payment in fair competition with Apple's in-app payment.'. The US District Court for the Northern District of...
What does the Epic Games v. Apple court fight mean for iPhone owners?

The way you buy things inside of apps on your iPhone, like news subscriptions or a signature dance move on Fortnite, is poised to change. Last week, Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers, of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, handed down a ruling in the high-profile Epic Games v. Apple antitrust case that has the potential to bring real changes to the App Store.
How Epic Games Made a Dent in Apple’s App Store Domination

Last August, the video-game developer Epic Games released a new version of the iPhone app for its popular online game Fortnite, with an arcane but significant update. The game’s menu now offered two options for purchasing its in-game currency, V-Bucks: buying through the Apple App Store at the regular price of $9.99, or via a new “Epic direct payment” at a discount, for $7.99. In introducing this change, Epic was deliberately running afoul of Apple’s App Store regulations. The company mandates that all so-called in-app purchases be made through Apple, which usually takes a thirty-per-cent flat fee.
How long might it take to resolve the Epic-Apple case? Expect a legal marathon

"Both sides have good issues for appeal. Epic challenging market definition and procompetitive justifications found by the Court, and Apple challenging the state law injunction and perhaps the market definition," antitrust lawyer Paul Swanson told MarketWatch. He expects Epic's appeal to "roll on at least another 18 months in the Ninth Circuit, and then we’ll see whether there’s a tight legal issue teed up for the Supreme Court," he added.
