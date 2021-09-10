Court Rules on Epic v. Apple
If you’ve been keeping up with the politics behind video games, you’ve probably heard of the bad blood between two of the largest tech companies in the gaming market. Epic Games and Apple have been embroiled in a lawsuit for months, and the trial has just seen its final day. Apple will no longer be allowed to prevent developers from linking to other in-app payment options but has avoided being categorized as a “monopoly” under antitrust law.games.mxdwn.com
