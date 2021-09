BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland National Guard was quickly activated after the 9/11 attacks and military police rushed to the Pentagon to do everything they could to protect that site. On Sept. 11, 2001, hijackers took control of a flight that left Dulles International Airport and they crashed into the Pentagon in Washington D.C. — 184 lives were lost at the Pentagon that day. “They were just in your offices doing their job. And this plane, then these terrorists, yeah, hit it and they were just gone,” said Sergeant Major Patrick Metzger. Hours after the attack, Sergeant Major Patrick Metzger with the Maryland...

BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD ・ 10 DAYS AGO