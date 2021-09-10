CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health Services

After layoffs and pivot, Austin health care startup reemerges as CareHive

By Mike Cronin
bizjournals
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVenture-backed health care startup Remedy cut more than 80 jobs in 2020 as it dealt with staffing fluctuations during the Covid-19 pandemic. Now it has a new business model, a new name and a new face atop the C-suite.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
bizjournals

Health Care Heroes 2021

The Dayton Business Journal celebrates health care professionals making a difference in the region. This special section is sponsored by Kettering Health and Marsh & McLennan Agency.
HEALTH SERVICES
HIT Consultant

Femtech Startup Babyscripts Secures $12M for Virtual Maternity Care Solution

– Babyscripts, a Washington D.C.-based virtual care platform for managing obstetrics, announced it has raised $12M in Series B funding led by MemorialCare Innovation Fund, a strategic healthcare investment company, and will focus on the rollout of Babyscripts Virtual Maternity Care solution to providers across the US, as well as the development of care models specifically targeted to payers. Other investors in the Series B round include Philips and the CU Healthcare Innovation Fund in this first close. Banner Health, WellSpan Health, University Hospitals, and the Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin health network are also part of the Series B round because of their participation in Babyscripts’ Strategic Partner Program.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Startup#Layoffs#Health Care#Carehive
MedCity News

Invitae to buy health records startup Ciitizen for $325M

Genetic testing company Invitae has made more than a dozen acquisitions to further its goal of democratizing genetic testing. Its latest deal, a $325 million bid to acquire Ciitizen, will add patients’ health records to that picture. The Palo Alto-based startup was founded by Anil Sethi, who sold his previous...
BUSINESS
CBS News

How to plan for health care costs

Medical expenses are a fact of life in the U.S. — so is the hardship many Americans experience paying those bills. A record $140 billion in medical expenses went unpaid last year, according to a recent study in the Journal of the American Medical Association. But whether you're just starting...
HEALTH SERVICES
Boston Globe

The future of home health care is now

Ten thousand Americans turn 65 every day, adding to a population that will nearly double from 52 million in 2018 to 95 million by 2060. Approximately 85 percent of them are managing at least one chronic health condition, and 60 percent have at least two. One of the most important steps an aging society like ours can take then is simply to make the health care experience better for such patients, in terms of both improved outcomes and reduced complexity.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Health Services
Jackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Health care workers at their breaking point

This week the editorial board is turning over its space to Mary Ponce of St. John’s Health, who describes the battle against COVID-19 taking place at the hospital. The now fourth wave of COVID-19 has challenged many nurses and hospital staff beyond their expectations. They’re physically and mentally exhausted. Some have already reached their threshold and have left health care for these reasons. We’re at risk of others leaving as we speak. And, for many reasons, we know that these wonderful and caring nurses will be extremely difficult to replace.
HEALTH SERVICES
theeastcountygazette.com

Vaccine Resistance to Mu Variant May Enforce Full Lockdown

With the daily uprising of Covid-19 cases, UK’s Environmental Secretary has warned the country for a potential return of nationwide lockdown if a particular COVID-19 variant finds a way to evade the vaccines. Eustace told Sky News, “Arguably the biggest threat to the travel industry is that if we do...
WORLD
KevinMD.com

The unvaccinated are not difficult patients

We’re getting into trouble. With headlines like “Why I am angry” and “Burnout rates at an all-time high,” physicians need to take a moment and breath. Unvaccinated people are presenting as very difficult patients that physicians dread. In his landmark article, “Taking Care of the Hateful Patient,” Dr. James Groves...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Detroit

Fourth Stimulus Check: Will You See Another Relief Payment Soon?

(CBS Detroit) — The pandemic continues a year and a half after COVID first shut down the economy in March of 2020. The Delta is variant driving up case numbers among the unvaccinated. President Biden is instituting stronger efforts to encourage vaccines, as the rise in cases threatens to slow the improving economy. Meanwhile, significant recovery has yet to reach some segments of the population. Unemployment still exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus ended on Labor Day. Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check could help those who are still wondering how to make ends meet. A few places have recognized that need for additional help and stepped up with additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) provide another stimulus check in 2021?

Comments / 0

Community Policy