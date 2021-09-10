After layoffs and pivot, Austin health care startup reemerges as CareHive

– Babyscripts, a Washington D.C.-based virtual care platform for managing obstetrics, announced it has raised $12M in Series B funding led by MemorialCare Innovation Fund, a strategic healthcare investment company, and will focus on the rollout of Babyscripts Virtual Maternity Care solution to providers across the US, as well as the development of care models specifically targeted to payers. Other investors in the Series B round include Philips and the CU Healthcare Innovation Fund in this first close. Banner Health, WellSpan Health, University Hospitals, and the Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin health network are also part of the Series B round because of their participation in Babyscripts’ Strategic Partner Program.
