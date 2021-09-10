CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Court reinstates Florida ban on school mask mandates

By Associated Press
WSFA
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The on-again, off-again ban imposed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis to prevent mandated masks for Florida school students is back in force. The 1st District Court of Appeal ruled Friday a Tallahassee judge shouldn’t have lifted an automatic stay two days ago that halted enforcement of the mask mandate ban. The upshot is the state can resume its efforts to impose financial penalties on the 13 Florida school boards currently defying the mask ban.

