A Speciality Store With 350 Chocolate Bars From All Over the World Finds a New Home in Nolita

When it comes to Canadian cuisine, a list of contributions from the United States' neighbor to the north that comes to mind might include familiar fare that is readily available stateside, like poutine, Tim Hortons' donuts, or even Labatt Blue. Interestingly, not all of the culinary staples from the Great White North have made their way to the U.S. As a matter of fact, one of these staples is an ice cream flavor that you might have a hard time finding anywhere outside of Canada.

