A Speciality Store With 350 Chocolate Bars From All Over the World Finds a New Home in Nolita

By Elisa Mala
Eater
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the Meadow, which unveiled its new location in Nolita, at 240 Mulberry Street, at Prince Street, on September 1, the whimsical hodgepodge of specialty foods tend to fall into one of three categories: bitter, salty, or sweet. The slabs and vials of salt, small-batch bitters, and artisanal chocolates, sourced from around the world and meticulously displayed in library-like floor-to-ceiling shelves, represent the store’s future as much as they tell its pandemic story.

