CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

“Bellas be ballin'” — Rebel Wilson reunites with 'Pitch Perfect' co-stars for a birthday beach pic

mycentraloregon.com
 8 days ago

Rebel Wilson celebrated her 41st birthday in March, but she just got a chance to party with some of her Pitch Perfect co-stars to mark the occasion. Rebel recently uploaded a snap to her Instagram of her and her friends, including fellow Bellas Anna Kendrick and Brittany Snow, on the beach in Tahiti. “Bellas be ballin'” Rebel captioned the pic, adding, “could not love these ladies more! 10 years since we met and instantly harmonized,” complete with a musical emoji.

www.mycentraloregon.com

Comments / 0

Related
HuffingtonPost

See Halle Bailey Pull The Ultimate Sister Move On The Met Gala Red Carpet

Sisters Chlöe and Halle Bailey often publicly share their love and support for each other ― and this year’s Met Gala red carpet was no exception. The R&B duo attended the star-studded event in New York City Monday night, wearing custom Rodarte ensembles. Their red-carpet appearance yielded stunning looks as well as adorable sisterly moments.
MUSIC
Popculture

'Two and a Half Men' Star Angus T. Jones Is Unrecognizable in New Photos

He is best known as portraying Jake Harper on the beloved CBS sitcom Two and a Half Men, but even the most hardcore fans may have had a difficult time recognizing Angus T. Jones during his recent outing in Los Angeles, California this week. The actor, who has mostly remained out of the spotlight in recent years, was photographed looking unrecognizable in LA on Monday, Aug. 27.
CELEBRITIES
countryliving.com

Steve Harvey Just Dropped a Major Career Announcement on Instagram and Fans Are Stunned

Steve Harvey fans, you’re about to see even more of your favorite person on TV. On Thursday, the 64-year-old TV personality announced on Instagram his new unscripted courtroom comedy series Judge Steve Harvey. Set to premiere on ABC sometime in 2022, Deadline reports that the 10-episode show will feature Steve as a “judge, jury and star” in which he will “[play] by his own rules, basing his courtroom on his own life experiences and some good old common sense.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anna Kendrick
Person
Rebel Wilson
Person
Brittany Snow
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson in mourning following very sad death of her 'boo'

Kate Hudson has paid tribute to a dear friend who passed away with a heartfelt and emotional message. The Music actress revealed her longtime hairdresser and celebrity stylist, David Babaii, has died and her Instagram post expressed just how heartbroken she is feeling. Kate shared several fun photos of herself...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Rebel Wilson & Her ‘Pitch Perfect’ Co-Stars Rock Swimsuits During Epic Bellas Reunion

Rebel Wilson reunited with Anna Kendrick, Brittany Snow, and more ‘Pitch Perfect’ co-stars for a belated birthday bash on a private island. See the group photo!. Rebel Wilson reunited with her Pitch Perfect co-stars and documented the festivities on Instagram! The Australian actress, 41, shared a beach photo with her fellow Bellas Anna Kendrick, Brittany Snow, Chrissie Fit, and Shelley Regner on Wednesday, Sept. 8 and declared, “Bellas be ballin.'”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abc Audio#Sunglasses#Glo#Combat
nickiswift.com

Are Anna Kendrick And Rebel Wilson Friends In Real Life?

Rebel Wilson and Anna Kendrick have known each other for 10 years. The two actors met on the set of "Pitch Perfect," which began filming in late 2011 at Louisiana State University, via The Daily Reveille, LSU's student newspaper. Although the film was an ensemble piece starring Brittany Snow, Adam Devine, and Ben Platt (per IMDb), the movie's breakout stars were Kendrick and Wilson, who played Beca and Fat Amy, respectively.
CELEBRITIES
Elite Daily

Hailey Bieber Presented At The VMAs In A White, Sheer Bodycon Dress

Hailey Bieber took the stage at the 2021 MTV VMAs in a white, turtleneck dress that was just a teensy bit see-through. Underneath, she went with a white bustier and underwear to keep the sharp look. Sheer might just be the the must-wear look of the 2021 VMAs if other celebrities’ looks are any indications.
CELEBRITIES
HOLAUSA

Bald is beautiful! Jada Pinkett says Will Smith loves her new look

Red Table Talk is back and Jada Pinkett Smith, her mom Adrienne Banfield-Norris, and daughter Willow Smith are ready to open up the conversation. The host shared her excitement on Instagram with a captivating video showing fans what to expect- like their new hairstyle. Not everyone believes they can rock a bald look but Jada and Willow took clippers to their heads and look stunning. “WE ARE BACK!!!! WE ARE BOLD!!! AND a few of us ARE BALD!!!” Jada wrote in the caption. Joining the discussion was comedian and actress Tiffany Haddish who famously shaved her head in 2020 and she asked Jada what her husband Will Smith thought about the smooth look.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vice

A Celebrity Singer Convicted of Molesting a Teenager Was Welcomed Back on TV

Wearing a flower garland, the man smiled while standing in a slow-moving convertible, waving to crowds gathered to see him upon his release from prison. For many watching the scenes on Sept. 3 in Jakarta, the extravagant reception for Indonesian celebrity singer Saipul Jamil did not fit with the circumstances: the 41-year-old was free for the first time since being convicted more than five years ago for molesting a 17-year-old.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
HollywoodLife

Miley Cyrus Twerks & Dances On Stage In Pink Top With Cutouts & Mini Skirt — Watch

Miley Cyrus has stunned on stage at Summerfest 2021 while twerking in a studded pink halter top with thigh-high black boots. See the videos!. Miley Cyrus, 28, headlined Milwaukee’s Summerfest on September 17, and wowed the crowd as she performed some of the biggest hits from her 15-year career. The former Disney Channel star’s set included tracks from her 2020 album Plastic Hearts along with covers of songs like Blondie’s “Heart of Glass,” Janis Joplin’s “Maybe” and Stevie Nicks’ “Edge of Midnight.” Miley also twerked in a black mini skirt, which she paired with a pink halter-style crop top and thigh-high, studded black boots. “FOOL MOON,” she captioned a series of snaps of her dancing.
CELEBRITIES
goodhousekeeping.com

Rebel Wilson's Fans Are Going Ballistic in the Best Way After Seeing Her Cryptic Instagram

Rebel Wilson is feeling good at the moment. On Tuesday, the 41-year-old Pitch Perfect star shared a sultry picture and video clip on Instagram of herself striking a few poses for a photoshoot. Accompanying the gorgeous photo and short video was a rather cryptic caption that hinted at Rebel celebrating something exciting. She wrote, "💙 had some great news today. I feel like when you give out to the universe, the universe gives back to you 💙 so lucky, so grateful 😇."
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Beyoncé Dressed Up Like Barbie in Hot Pink Platform Heels and a Skintight Minidress

Beyoncé dressed up like a real-life Barbie doll last night. But not just any Barbie doll, a Versace Barbie (or shall we say, Bar-bey). While attending husband Jay-Z's 40/40 Club's 18th anniversary on Saturday night, Bey stepped out in hot pink platform heels, a matching coat that was thrown over a black skintight minidress, and a sparkly pink drawstring bag — all Versace. She even sipped from a bedazzled pink tumbler (similar to J.Lo's) with the fashion house's Medusa logo emblazoned on the front.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IndieWire

Lee Daniels Fired ‘Disrespectful’ White ‘Precious’ Crew, Original DP Couldn’t Light Black Skin

Lee Daniels joined his “Precious” breakthrough Oscar nominee Gabourey Sidibe at the Toronto International Film Festival this week (via Entertainment Weekly) to reflect on their 2009 drama, including the moment Daniels had to fire several “disrespectful” crew members only 20 days into production. The filmmaker said he “didn’t feel good” with the “Precious” dailies after two weeks of shooting. “I had a white line producer, a white AD, they also read [reviews that said my last film] ‘Shadowboxer’ was the worst film ever made, and they had zero respect for me, my vision, or what it was,” Daniels said. “They were...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy