The fourth annual Paddle the Peninsula kayak event will take place at 16th Street Park on Oct. 3, Mayor James Davis and the Bayonne City Council announced. “Paddle the Peninsula will be a great experience for all participants,” Davis said. “We look forward to this fun event, which will enable our residents to enjoy recreation in Newark Bay. Come and have a great time on the water with your family, friends, and neighbors.”

BAYONNE, NJ ・ 5 DAYS AGO