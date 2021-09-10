CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elections

Ella Adoo-Kissi-Debrah: MPs to vote on stricter air pollution limits in victory for campaign

By Daisy Dunne
The Independent
The Independent
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bplux_0bsQq0gX00

A campaign to clean up toxic levels of air pollution in the UK has received a major boost after a government defeat in the House of Lords .

Earlier this week, the House of Lords voted in favour of an amendment to the environment bill that would commit the government to reduce levels of fine particulate matter (PM2.5) to within World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines by 2030 at the latest.

The amendment, brought by Labour politician Baroness Sue Hayman, was approved by 181 votes to 159.

MPs will have to consider the new amendment after the bill completes its passage through the House of Lords this month and returns to the House of Commons.

Campaigners, scientists and politicians have long urged the government to commit to air pollution limits that are in line with WHO recommendations.

History was made last year when an inquest found that air pollution contributed to the death of nine-year-old Ella Adoo-Kissi-Debrah.

Ella lived close by to the busy South Circular Road in south London and died following a severe asthma attack in 2013.

The inquest found that pollution from traffic made a “material contribution” to her death, and a coroner’s report released in April said the UK must set stricter air quality limits to prevent similar deaths in the future.

Jocelyn Cockburn, the lawyer representing Ella’s family, told The Independent : “Bringing levels of particulate matter down in line with WHO guidelines was one of the key points to come out of Ella’s Inquest, so I am pleased to see this development.

“Without such limits clearly set out in law, people have no way of holding to account those responsible for the toxic air they are breathing, and as Ella’s case proved, which may also be killing them.”

The legal limit for fine particulate matter pollution (PM2.5) in the UK is currently two and a half times as high as that recommended by experts at the WHO.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09nD7Y_0bsQq0gX00

In an interview with The Independent published in April, Ella’s mother Rosamund Adoo-Kissi-Debrah urged the government to take the coroner’s recommendation for tougher air pollution limits “incredibly seriously”.

“If nothing changes, then there are going to be families that go through what we’ve gone through,” she said.

“Children are continuing to die, it is a very difficult thing to talk about. Should anyone die from asthma in 2021? The answer is no.”

Ms Cockburn added on Friday: “Lives will be saved if we adopt WHO targets and take the necessary steps to meet these targets as soon as possible.

“The government is on notice that any further delay on its part will lead to unnecessary deaths.”

The government is believed to be aiming for the bill to reach Royal Assent before the global climate summit, Cop26, begins in Glasgow in just a few weeks’ time.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Gavin Williamson: Ex-education secretary ‘tipped for knighthood’ following departure from Cabinet

Former education secretary Gavin Williamson is reportedly being tipped for a knighthood following his departure from the Cabinet.The MP for South Staffordshire is expected to feature in the Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s next honours list, sources told the Telegraph.Williamson declined to comment when approached by the publication, saying it was “not something I have heard about”.Despite numerous calls for his resignation, Mr Johnson held onto the frontbencher until his Cabinet reshuffle this week which saw Williamson sacked from the role after two years.The MP - who has served and also been sacked as defence secretary - said he was proud of...
POLITICS
BBC

Social care tax rise: NI MPs vote against tax hike

Northern Ireland MPs have voted against Number 10's plans to introduce a new health and social care tax across the UK. But the government won Wednesday's vote in the Commons by 319 to 248. The tax will begin as a 1.25 percentage point rise in National Insurance (NI) from April...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Quality#Uk#The House Of Lords#World Health Organisation#Labour#Mps#The House Of Commons#Royal Assent
whbl.com

China to include more cities in 2021 winter air pollution campaign

BEIJING (Reuters) – China plans to include more cities in northern China into its winter air pollution campaign in 2021, the environment ministry said in a draft plan on Thursday. The country will replace coal burning with natural gas or electricity heating systems at 3.67 million households, and said it...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Pelosi warns UK not to imperil N Ireland peace with Brexit

House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi warned Britain on Friday that there will be no U.S.-U.K. trade deal unless the British government solves post-Brexit disagreements with the European Union that risk destabilizing Northern Ireland’s peace.Britain and the EU are at odds over trade arrangements that have imposed checks on goods coming to Northern Ireland from the rest of the U.K. They were agreed by both sides in their divorce deal, to keep an open land border between the north and EU member Ireland — a key pillar of Northern Ireland’s peace process.Britain says the new checks are onerous and...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Air Pollution
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
U.K.
IBTimes

Funding Needed To Tackle Life-shortening Air Pollution: Report

Even as air pollution shaves years off life expectancy, fossil fuel projects get more funding than clean air initiatives, a global report said Tuesday. An annual survey by the Clean Air Fund, which looks into how much money is given to the fight against air pollution by donor governments and philanthropic organisations, found that air quality is low on the list of funding priorities.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Reshuffle in full: Who is out and who has been promoted?

Boris Johnson has started his long-awaited Cabinet reshuffle. The Prime Minister plans to put in place a “strong and united” Cabinet following the turbulence caused by the coronavirus pandemic.A Downing Street source said: “The PM will be appointing ministers this afternoon with a focus on uniting and levelling up the whole country.”RemovedGavin Williamson has been sacked as Education Secretary, a position he has held since 2019.Mr Williamson has faced regular criticism of his handling of how children would receive an education through the pandemic, which saw schools closed and the 2020 fiasco in the awarding of A-level and GCSE...
POLITICS
natureworldnews.com

Governments Allocate More Funds for Fossil Fuel Instead of Fighting Air Pollution

In 2019 and 2020, governments worldwide allocated 20% more foreign assistance funds to fossil fuel projects than to programs to reduce the pollution they generate. Air pollution is the world's worst environmental killer, causing at least 4 million premature deaths each year. However, according to a Clean Air Fund (CAF) research, just 1% of global development money is spent to address this problem.
ENVIRONMENT
DailyFx

MPs Vote To Hike NI Tax, What Does This Mean For GBP?

UK MPs approve a controversial bill to raise taxes for businesses and employees. GBP drops on announcement as many fear it will hinder economic recovery. Boris Johnson has put his controversial new plan to raise the national insurance tax by 1.25% to a vote this week as he plans to raise funds for social care and the NHS after the pandemic has caused a backlog of appointments.
INCOME TAX
The Guardian

Queensland MPs vote to legalise voluntary assisted dying

Queensland has passed laws that will allow voluntary assisted dying for people with a terminal illness, with an overwhelming majority of MPs voting in favour. The state – often perceived as Australia’s most socially conservative – becomes the fifth Australian jurisdiction to allow voluntary euthanasia. The state parliament voted 60...
WORLD
The Independent

NHS trust wins appeal over teen puberty blockers ruling

The Court of Appeal has overturned a controversial ruling that found those under 16 were unable to give informed consent to receive hormone-blocking drugs that can delay the onset of puberty.The success of the bid means that doctors can now determine whether or not to prescribe puberty blockers to young patients with gender dysphoria – the sense of unease that a person may experience due to a mismatch between their biological sex and their gender identity.The appeal overturned a 2020 High Court ruling which found it was “highly unlikely” that children under 13 could consent to a hormone-blocking treatment that...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Guardian

Only 10 Tory MPs vote against plan for national insurance rise

Only 10 Tory MPs rebelled against the government’s introduction of a manifesto-busting tax increase to fund social care reforms and the NHS backlog caused by Covid. The 1.25 percentage point national insurance hike for workers and employers was announced last week by the prime minister, Boris Johnson, as a means to raise £12bn. The bill for the “health and social care levy” was introduced on Tuesday and was rushed through the Commons in a single day.
ECONOMY
The Independent

New cabinet minister denied climate change in string of tweets

Boris Johnson’s new international trade secretary has been accused of climate emergency denial after a series of tweets came to light in which she insisted the world was not getting hotter and dismissed global warming campaigners as “fanatics”.In the messages, sent between 2010 and 2012, Anne-Marie Trevelyan approvingly quoted the work of groups which have rejected the mainstream scientific consensus that human activity is driving climate change.And she stated that one such group had provided “clear evidence that the ice caps aren’t melting after all, to counter those gloom-mongers and global warming fanatics”.Labour condemned the Berwick MP’s elevation to the...
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

Indonesian environment ministry to appeal air pollution verdict

JAKARTA, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Indonesia's environment ministry said on Friday it would appeal a Jakarta court ruling that found President Joko Widodo, several ministries and top local officials guilty of environmental negligence over chronic air pollution. Ruling on a citizen lawsuit on Thursday, judges found senior officials were culpable...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

247K+
Followers
111K+
Post
129M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy