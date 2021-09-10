Customer Notification of a scheduled Free Chlorine Burn – FGUA Lehigh Acres System
What: Scheduled Free Chlorine Burn – Priority Customer Notification. Where: Lehigh Acres, FL – Lehigh Acres Service Area. The Florida Governmental Utility Authority (FGUA) will be conducting a routine chlorine burn and flushing as part of its regular, prudent utility practice beginning on Monday, September 13th , which will be completed by Sunday, October 3rd in the FGUA Lehigh Acres System.thelehighacresgazette.com
