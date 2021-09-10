CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehigh Acres, FL

Customer Notification of a scheduled Free Chlorine Burn – FGUA Lehigh Acres System

Lehigh Acres Gazette
Lehigh Acres Gazette
What: Scheduled Free Chlorine Burn – Priority Customer Notification. Where: Lehigh Acres, FL – Lehigh Acres Service Area. The Florida Governmental Utility Authority (FGUA) will be conducting a routine chlorine burn and flushing as part of its regular, prudent utility practice beginning on Monday, September 13th , which will be completed by Sunday, October 3rd in the FGUA Lehigh Acres System.

Lehigh Acres Gazette

Structure fire on the 100 block of Oakside Street

Structure fire on the 100 block of Oakside Street. Callers reported hearing an explosion before seeing flames coming from the roof. No one was home at the time of the fire. Investigators are on scene now attempting to determine the cause. One canine was rescued from the residence. Sadly, one was also found deceased. There is still one dog unaccounted for.
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
Lehigh Acres Gazette

SYSTEM FLUSHING AND TEMPORARY MODIFICATION OF DISINFECTION TREATMENT PROCESS IN LEHIGH ACRES

Beginning Monday, September 13th, 2021, the Florida Governmental Utility Authority (FGUA) will be conducting system flushing and temporarily change the disinfection process for the drinking water supply in the Lehigh Acres service area. The FGUA conducts system flushing as part of its prudent utility practice. Flushing will remove sediment from...
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Antiseptic manufacturer asks people to stop ingesting skin wound cleaner to treat COVID-19

Months after animal dewormer ivermectin surged in unproven and non-FDA-approved COVID-19 treatment, another drug’s being touted by some anti-vaccine corners of the internet as a coronavirus therapeutic. It’s called Betadine. While it’s a common topical antiseptic, the iodine is not intended to be ingested. However, that’s not stopping people from...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Old Lehigh Middle campus upgrade and facelift approved

The School Board of Lee County has voted to move forward with the first phase of the old Lehigh Acres Middle School campus improvement project. The board approved the first phase of the budget, which will allow the district to enter into contracts and start the design for the renovation, which has tentatively been scheduled to be done for the start of the school year in August.
LEE COUNTY, FL
Lehigh Acres Gazette

COVID-19 UPDATE: SEPTEMBER 1, 2021:

– 619 COVID-19 patients isolated in our hospitals (inpatient). – Of these patients, 15 of them are children being treated at Golisano Children’s Hospital of Southwest Florida. – Yesterday, we had 68 new COVID-19 hospital admissions and 68 COVID-19 discharges. – 49% of our ventilators and 5% of our ICU...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Does the Lee County Sheriff’s office inspect every gas pump in Lee County????

Lee County Commissioner’s mandated that Lee County Sheriff’s office inspects every gas pump and place a sticker of lee county sheriff’s office. Three skimmers were found at a 7-Eleven in Lehigh Acres. The gas station is located at 1626 Meadow Rd., between SR-82 and Sunshine Boulevard. This station had NO inspection from the Lee County Sherriff and NO stickers on the pumps when the story broke on June 16, 2021.
LEE COUNTY, FL
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Lee mosquito control district finds ‘widespread’ West Nile Virus

In Lee County, the mosquito control district’s sentinel chicken flocks have identified West Nile Virus in the area. “We most recently found them in Lehigh, North Fort Myers, and central Fort Myers, down by Bonita (Springs) and on Pine Island,” said Eric Jackson, deputy director at Lee County Mosquito & Hyacinth Control Districts. “Pretty much throughout the county.”
LEE COUNTY, FL
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Spike in poisonings from ivermectin reported in Florida

Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried is warning residents to avoid trying a horse deworming drug to treat COVID-19 after a spike in poisonings. Both the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have issued warnings to not take the drug ivermectin — a type of medication meant for livestock, not humans.
FLORIDA STATE
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Fort Myers Beach fire chief resigns

Fort Myers Beach Fire Chief Matthew Love resigned from the department on Friday. The Fort Myers Beach Fire Department said over the last few months, the chief has discussed potential resigning with the Board of Fire Commissioners. Chief Love notified the board Friday that he wanted them to start looking...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Lehigh Acres Gazette

Lehigh Acres, FL
Local news in Lehigh Acres Florida

