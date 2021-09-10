CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everybody’s talking about Jaime

By Angele Colageo
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn his 16th birthday, Jaime New (Max Harwood) has always wanted to be an entertainer, specifically a drag queen. The sparkle, the attention, the makeup, the show, and the wardrobe! The feature film of the stage musical based on a documentary about being a drag queen at 16. Directed by...

amtrib.com

AT THE MOVIES: A chat with Everybody’s Talking About Jamie cast, directors on musical, Ralph Ineson, Amazon

The history of musical theater has been defined by outsiders. These are characters who capture every day feelings of the audience in feeling like they just don’t fit into the societal status quo. A great modern example of this tradition is the British musical Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, Based on a true story, it chronicles an openly gay High Schooler named Jamie who longs to become a drag queen. As he finally pursues his dream, Jamie must confront what it means to truly be yourself as well as the complexities of his fractured home life. All the while, colorful song, and dance routines are plentiful.
Roger Ebert

Strength Behind the Joy: Max Harwood, Lauren Patel and Jonathan Butterell on Everybody’s Talking About Jamie

At a time when social distancing measures are being implemented to battle the Delta variant, Jonathan Butterell’s jubilant musical, “Everybody’s Talking About Jamie,” is the cinematic equivalent of a sorely needed hug. This year marks the tenth anniversary of Jenny Popplewell’s documentary, “Jamie: Drag Queen at 16,” which followed British teen Jamie Campbell as he prepared to attend his senior prom as his flamboyant alter ego dubbed Fifi La True. The story of his courage, as well as the support he received from his mother Margaret and a veteran drag artist inspired Butterell’s award-winning musical, which had its first incarnation onstage and was a smash hit on London’s West End, thanks in part to its irresistibly catchy songs by Tom MacRae and Dan Gillespie Sells.
Ralph Ineson
Shobna Gulati
Sarah Lancashire
Vanity Fair

How Richard E. Grant Found Empowerment Through Drag in Everybody’s Talking About Jamie

Richard E. Grant had never done drag, but he knew where to start. When the Oscar nominee (Can You Ever Forgive Me?) was first offered the part of a legendary local queen, Hugo, in the film adaptation of the musical Everybody’s Talking About Jamie (streaming on Prime Video beginning Friday), he resisted seeing the original theatrical production in the U.K., paranoid about not being able to match the stage actor’s performance. He didn’t go to a drag show himself either, not being at all familiar with the world.
The Independent

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie’s Max Harwood: ‘Queer people need to know the shoulders we stand on’

Max Harwood, the star of the film version of West End smash Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, knows there’s something powerful about releasing the movie at this moment in time. “Just because I’m there,” he says, lifting his hand high, “it’s important to recognise that other people aren’t, so I need to use my voice to help those people. I’m specifically talking about trans people.” Jamie, about a teenage drag queen playing with gender, sexuality and performance, is being released amid rising instances of anti-queer violence in the UK, and a tidal wave of transphobia in the British press. An incredibly...
seattlepi.com

'Everybody's Talking About Jamie' Star Max Harwood on His Film Debut, Living the Dream and Wearing High Heels

Max Harwood is a self-proclaimed “theater geek” living the dream. Not long ago, he went to see one of London’s hottest musicals, “Everybody’s Talking About Jamie.” Loosely based on the documentary “Jamie: Drag Queen at 16,” the show (with music by Dan Gillespie Sells and book and lyrics by Tom MacRae) tells the story of a teenage boy who aspires to be a drag queen and the prejudice he faces on his journey. Now, Harwood is starring in the film adaptation, set for a Sept. 17 release on Amazon Prime Video.
#Lgbtqa
Pride Source

Richard E. Grant Puts His Best Heel Forward: Veteran Actor on Playing a Gay Warrior Queen in ‘Everybody’s Talking About Jamie’

On the heels of his Oscar-nominated role as Jack Hock in “Can You Ever Forgive Me?” alongside Melissa McCarthy, actor Richard E. Grant takes on another aging gay man who embodies AIDS-era homosexuality. This time, though, the British actor’s character, Hugo Battersby, is literally in heels. In “Everybody’s Talking About...
Deadline

Megan Fox & Tyson Ritter To Star In ‘Bonnie & Clyde’ Update ‘Johnny & Clyde’

EXCLUSIVE: Fresh off her show-stopping VMAs appearance, Megan Fox (Transformers) has been set to star with Tyson Ritter (Preacher) in new feature thriller Johnny And Clyde, we can reveal. The film, produced by Chad A. Verdi’s (Bleed For This) Verdi Productions, is a new take on the famous Bonnie and Clyde story. The movie will follow the two eponymous serial killers who are madly in love and on an endless crime spree. They have their sights set on robbing a prosperous casino run by crime boss Alana (Fox) and her head of security (Ritter). The movie is currently in production in Rhode Island...
Comments / 0

Community Policy