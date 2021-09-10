CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Made a Stunning Red Carpet Debut at the 2021 Venice Film Festival

By Alyssa Bailey
Elle
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBennifer's biggest public moment as a couple so far has arrived. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez made their red carpet debut at the 2021 Venice Film Festival's premiere of The Last Duel today. Affleck wore a black suit, while Lopez went glamorous in a white plunge dress by Georges Hobeika. She accessorized with Cartier jewelry, specifically a bracelet, ring, and earrings with radiant yellow diamonds. Cartier is the official jewelry sponsor of the festival.

www.elle.com

Comments / 0

Related
HuffingtonPost

See Halle Bailey Pull The Ultimate Sister Move On The Met Gala Red Carpet

Sisters Chlöe and Halle Bailey often publicly share their love and support for each other ― and this year’s Met Gala red carpet was no exception. The R&B duo attended the star-studded event in New York City Monday night, wearing custom Rodarte ensembles. Their red-carpet appearance yielded stunning looks as well as adorable sisterly moments.
MUSIC
Hollywood Life

Jennifer Lopez Looks More Regal Than Ever As She Arrives At D&G Party In Venice – Watch

Queen vibes! Jennifer Lopez arrived to D&G’s epic Venice soirée in an ensemble fit for royalty, right down to her sparkly tiara. Jennifer Lopez, 52, just reminded the world why she’s as fashion icon. The “Jenny From The Block” singer arrived to Dolce & Gabbana’s epic gala in Venice, Italy on Saturday, Aug. 28 in a show stopping ensemble fit for royalty. J.Lo looked like a queen in a green silk floral cape over top a black baroque floral pant and bedazzled crystal crop top. She topped her pulled back hair with an epic tiara, finishing the look with a sparkly pair of platform jeweled sandals and a woven handbag.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zane Lowe
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Jennifer Lopez
Person
Georges Hobeika
POPSUGAR

Zendaya's Sultry Balmain Wet-Look Dress at the Venice Film Festival Was Sculpted to Perfection

Whenever Zendaya steps on the red carpet, you can always count on a showstopping look. Thanks to her expert stylist Image Architect Law Roach, and her own undeniable presence, Zendaya arrived at the Venice Film Festival premiere for Dune looking incredible in every sense of the word. This might be Zendaya's best look yet, with her sultry, wet-look dress courtesy of Balmain.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hello Magazine

Jennifer Lopez marks special family celebration with daughter Emme

Jennifer Lopez has a close-knit family, and over the weekend she marked a special celebration with them. The star's niece Lucie turned 13 and was joined by her famous aunt and cousins as she marked her big day in New York. J-Lo's daughter Emme was among those who attended Lucie's...
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Kate Hudson Turns Heads in Bold Red Dress at Venice Film Festival

Kate Hudson is turning heads at the 2021 Venice Film Festival. Hudson wore a red Chantilly lace and tulle Valentino gown from the Valentino Resort 2022 Prêt-à-Porter collection to the Mona Lisa And The Blood Moon premiere in Venice, Italy Sunday. Hudson looked ethereal as she floated along the carpet in the bold, red dress.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Venice Film Festival#Carpet#Apple Music 1
Elle

Ben Affleck Will Be at Jennifer Lopez's Side For the Holidays This Year

The reunion of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez has been enthralling fans this year and it looks like their rekindled romance is still going strong—a source told Entertainment Tonight that the couple is planning how they'll be spending the holidays together. “They plan on spending the holidays together and also...
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Jennifer Lopez Takes Backseat To Ben Affleck, Singer Plays Supportive Girlfriend Hours Before Couple's Highly-Anticipated Red Carpet Debut

Jennifer Lopez is used to being in the spotlight, but this time, she's letting her boyfriend, Ben Affleck, take center stage. The 51-year-old accompanied Affleck as his plus one at the Venice Film Festival on Friday. Article continues below advertisement. Dressed in a gorgeous pinstriped dress, J Lo beamed brightly...
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Justin and Hailey Bieber Made Out on a Red Carpet

Justin and Hailey Bieber marked their third wedding anniversary by making out in front of photographers last night at Justin's Justin Bieber: One World premiere. Hailey posed with Justin in a pink and gray sequined mini dress. Justin, meanwhile, wore a tan hat and all white. Justin and Hailey's appearance...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

Penelope Cruz Elevates the Little Black Dress With Pearl-Embellished Heels and a Cape at Venice Film Festival

Penelope Cruz was a spectacular sight last night while wearing head-to-toe black by Chanel. The “Madres Paralelas” actress, who has been on the circuit promoting the film, was spotted while arriving at the Yves Saint Laurent party during the 2021 Venice Film Festival. Cruz donned a black velvet dress and a black netted cape. She accessorized the look with a sleek pulled-back ponytail with glitzy stud earrings. To address the footwear, Cruz popped on a pair of Chanel black peep-toe sandals that featured a striking pearl-embellished heel. The shoes incorporated an ankle strap that felt vintage-inspired yet efficient for security. For Cruz, her...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Penelope Cruz Shines in Metallic Floral Gown and Two-Tone Pumps at Venice Film Festival

Penelope Cruz is serving fashion inspiration at the 78th Venice Film Festival. For her red carpet appearance, Cruz wore a striking Chanel metallic floral ballgown featuring lace details, a voluminous tulle skirt, and off-the-shoulder silhouette. The Spanish actress partnered her look with a glittering clutch, two-tone pumps encompassing ankle straps, black pointed toes, gray satin uppers and nearly four-inch heels. The actress’ shoe repertoire includes mostly Chanel peep-toe heels and open-toe sandals. Also, she tends to wear elegant looks from high-end designers such as Chanel, Ralph & Russo and Atelier Versace. Cruz has been a longtime ambassador of the brand Chanel and...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Dakota Johnson Sparkles in Crystal-Embellished Gucci Dress & Gold Sandals at ‘The Lost Daughter’ Red Carpet at Venice Film Festival

Dakota Johnson turned heads in a sparkling, fringed crystal-embellished Gucci dress for the “The Lost Daughter” premiere red carpet yesterday at the 2021 Venice Film Festival. The star-studded event certainly wasn’t short of head-turning looks, but it’s safe to say that Johnson was one of the brightest stars on the carpet that night. To complement this couture piece, Johnson paired her outfit with gold sandals. A stylish choice that added a sleek element without drawing away attention from the dress itself. Johnson is certainly no stranger to wearing sheer, classy outfits on and off the red carpet. The actress can often be...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Elle

Why Lady Gaga Skipped the 2021 Met Gala

Lady Gaga didn't make it back to the Met Gala this evening, unfortunately. The singer, who also missed the MTV VMAs yesterday, kept a low profile on her social media. She didn't share her exact whereabouts today on her social media, but Gaga was last photographed out in Los Angeles on September 6. She is likely on the West Coast tonight.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Popculture

Dog the Bounty Hunter's Wedding: Photos Leak From Nuptials to Francie Frane

On Thursday, Dog the Bounty Hunter star Duane "Dog" Chapman said "I do" again as he married Francie Frane. The ceremony took place in Colorado Springs at an estate called The Pinery At the Hill. Days after exchanging vows, TMZ has released photos from the pair's wedding day, giving fans their first look at the newly married couple.
RELATIONSHIPS
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Mayim Bialik?

Early on in Mayim Bialik's career, she portrayed the child version of Bette Midler's character in the 1989 movie "Beaches." Depending on the decade of television you grew up in, you might know Bialik...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson in mourning following very sad death of her 'boo'

Kate Hudson has paid tribute to a dear friend who passed away with a heartfelt and emotional message. The Music actress revealed her longtime hairdresser and celebrity stylist, David Babaii, has died and her Instagram post expressed just how heartbroken she is feeling. Kate shared several fun photos of herself...
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Sadie Robertson responds to fan who unfollowed her over postpartum body

Sadie Robertson isn't hiding how she feels about her postpartum body. On Sunday, the "Duck Dynasty" star posted a pair of photos — one of her holding 3-month-old daughter Honey while wearing a distinctive pair of pants, and a second wearing the same pants when she was one month pregnant — alongside a lengthy caption.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy