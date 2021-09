Lane County has decided to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for all county employees. The word came down yesterday that unless an employee has a medical or religious exemption under current state law they will be subject to provisional layoff. Lane County Administrator Steve Mokrohisky says it is a matter of walking the talk as one of the largest public service employers in the region. In a statement released yesterday Lane County Public Health Officer Dr. Patrick Luedtke says current studies locally, nationally and internationally show that vaccines are “unequivocally safe for the vast majority of people, the best tool for protection and the safest most economical way end the disruption the virus has caused. County employees will have until November 30th to comply.

LANE COUNTY, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO