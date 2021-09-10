The Hawai‘i Chapter of the American Public Works Association to Replace Road Delineators Along the South Street Bike Lane

APWA volunteers replacing traffic delineators on South Street, during a previous project.

HONOLULU – On Saturday, September 11, 2021, 7:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m., members of the Hawai‘i chapter of the American Public Works Association (APWA) will remove and replace damaged traffic delineators along the South Street bike lane, between Kapi‘olani Boulevard and Pohukaina Street. These volunteers will perform the work under the coordination of the city’s Mālama O Ka ‘Āina community volunteer program, which is administered by the Department of Facility Maintenance’s Division of Road Maintenance (DRM).

The APWA chose the date of this project to commemorate the events of September 11, 2001, through public service, and also to bring attention to the importance of volunteerism and the public works system. The city is grateful to the members of the APWA for volunteering their time and resources, as regular maintenance of the road delineators on South Street is essential in providing protection and an increased sense of safety for users of the two-way bike lane.

Due to present COVID-19 restrictions, the number of participants is being restricted to no more than 25 and safety protocols will be followed.

To find out more about volunteer opportunities, please call DRM at 768-3606.

—PAU—