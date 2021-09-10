CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

The Hawai‘i Chapter of the American Public Works Association to Replace Road Delineators Along the South Street Bike Lane

Honolulu, Hawaii
Honolulu, Hawaii
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yWuBw_0bsQp6wg00

APWA volunteers replacing traffic delineators on South Street, during a previous project.

HONOLULU – On Saturday, September 11, 2021, 7:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m., members of the Hawai‘i chapter of the American Public Works Association (APWA) will remove and replace damaged traffic delineators along the South Street bike lane, between Kapi‘olani Boulevard and Pohukaina Street. These volunteers will perform the work under the coordination of the city’s Mālama O Ka ‘Āina community volunteer program, which is administered by the Department of Facility Maintenance’s Division of Road Maintenance (DRM).

The APWA chose the date of this project to commemorate the events of September 11, 2001, through public service, and also to bring attention to the importance of volunteerism and the public works system. The city is grateful to the members of the APWA for volunteering their time and resources, as regular maintenance of the road delineators on South Street is essential in providing protection and an increased sense of safety for users of the two-way bike lane.

Due to present COVID-19 restrictions, the number of participants is being restricted to no more than 25 and safety protocols will be followed.

To find out more about volunteer opportunities, please call DRM at 768-3606.

—PAU—

Comments / 0

Related
potomaclocal.com

River Road to close for Chatham Bridge replacement work

Crews need to close River Road in Stafford County to safely pave the area near the Chatham Bridge work zone before opening the improved structure over the Rappahannock River to traffic next month. Starting at 8:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 24, River Road will be closed at the Route 3...
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

South Midland Avenue, 4 Mile Road roundabout construction zone to be single lane only for two weeks

Beginning today, traffic traveling through the roundabout under construction at 4 Mile Road and South Midland Avenue will be single-lane only for the next two weeks, a Glenwood Springs news release states. Flaggers will manage traffic 24-hours a day while the roundabout is under construction. The South Midland Community Communications...
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
wwnytv.com

Work will shut water off on Watertown’s South Massey Street

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown city crews will be shutting off the water on South Massey Street Tuesday to make repairs. Water will be shut off starting at 9 a.m. from 856 South Massey to city limits. Water is expected to be turned back on around 4 p.m. If...
WATERTOWN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Street#Bike Lane#Volunteers#Hawai I#Apwa#Ina Community#Pau
Petoskey News-Review

Repair work at Mitchell Street bridge to require U.S. 31 lane restriction

Repairs planned for next week along a sidewalk on Petoskey's Mitchell Street bridge and to a nearby bridge approach will require a lane restriction in that area of U.S. 31, Michigan Department of Transportation officials said. The work is expected to begin Monday, Sept. 13 and to be finished around...
PETOSKEY, MI
The Suburban Times

Road Work Closes One Westbound Lane of South 19th Street September 9 – 11

A press release from City of Tacoma. The City of Tacoma’s Street Operations Division will perform asphalt repairs on South 19th Street westbound from Pearl to South Mildred streets starting at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, September 9, through Saturday, September 11, 2021. During this timeframe, the entire westbound curb lane and corresponding driveway access will be closed with detours in place until work is completed Saturday evening.
TACOMA, WA
arapahoegov.com

American Public Works Association recognizes Arapahoe County with two awards

Arapahoe County Public Works and Development (PWD) recently received two awards from the American Public Works Association (APWA) Colorado Chapter. APWA is the not-for-profit national public works organization that supports public works employees, departments and projects throughout the country through education, advocacy and member engagement. This year, the group named Judy Ligrani, a 22-year Arapahoe County veteran, its Professional Manager of the Year – Administrative Management. Ligrani was recognized for her work as the department’s APWA accreditation coordinator and for many other tasks she performs as a business associate for the department.
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
wcyb.com

Road work along Elk Avenue prompts lane closures

A single lane in each direction of Elk Avenue between Elizabethton and Johnson City will be closed for 24 hours for pavement repair. The closure will start at Mary Patton Highway and end at Milligan Highway. According to Mark Nagi, Tennessee Department of Transportation Community Relations Officer, crews will pour...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
newspressnow.com

Road work to cause lane closure on Buck O’Neil Bridge

CLAY COUNTY — The Missouri Department of Transportation will make the following traffic change as part of the Buck O’Neil/U.S. Highway 169 Missouri River Bridge replacement project. All work is weather dependent. Crews will close the left lane of southbound U.S. 169, 1.5 miles south of Highway 9, beginning at...
CLAY COUNTY, MO
KXRO.com

Heron Street Bridge work will reduce lanes on bridge

The Heron Street Bridge will be reduced to a single lane next week, and drivers should be prepared. In preparation for cooler weather, Washington State Department of Transportation crews will make routine repairs to the driving surface of the US 12 Heron Street Bridge. Work schedule:. Weather permitting, 7:30 a.m....
TRAFFIC
Wicked Local

No bike lane yet for deadly Mass Ave and Appleton Street intersection

The Select Board opted against the creation of a separate bike lane near the intersection of Mass Ave and Appleton Street, instead electing for a less invasive option as a short-term solution before an improved traffic signal can be installed. The decision to increase the safety of the intersection came...
SOMERVILLE, MA
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Road Closure on 28th Street South Begins Thursday

(Fargo, ND) -- Beginning Thursday, September 16th, 28th St. S.(Gateway Dr. S.) will close at 13th Ave. S. The closure is a part of the 13th Ave. S. Concrete Pavement Rehabilitation project and is expected to be in place for up to two weeks. The 13th Ave. S. CPR project is currently in phase one, which is between 25th St. and 28th St. Phase one is expected to take up to ten weeks.
FARGO, ND
Rapid City Journal

Public Works Committee sees sparks over road repairs

Fifth Street may receive a panel repair from Minnesota Street to Catron Boulevard despite a call for reprioritization of residential roads during the Public Works Committee meeting Tuesday. The project was recommended for approval by a 4-1 vote. Council member Bill Evans voted no on the item. The Fifth Street...
RAPID CITY, SD
Honolulu, Hawaii

Honolulu, Hawaii

51
Followers
125
Post
227
Views
ABOUT

Honolulu (/ˌhɑːnəˈluːluː/; and is the westernmost and southernmost major U.S. city. Honolulu is Hawaii's main gateway to the world. It is also a major hub for international business, finance, hospitality, and military defense in both the state and Oceania. The city is characterized by a mix of various Asian, Western, and Pacific cultures, as reflected in its diverse demography, cuisine, and traditions.

Comments / 0

Community Policy