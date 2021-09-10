CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Common Drops Hopeful New Album 'A Beauitful Revolution Pt. 2'

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCommon on Friday dropped off his 14th studio album, A Beautiful Revolution (Pt 2). The record arrives with 11 tracks, boasting features from Black Thought, PJ, Jessica Care Moore, Seun Kuti, Marcus King, Isaiah Shakey, Brittany Howard and Morgan Parker. The album follows A Beautiful Revolution (Pt. 1), a nine-track project that Common released last year as part of a larger effort to instill optimism in the disenfranchised with uplifting messaging.

CELEBRITIES
grammy.com

Common Opens Up About 'A Beautiful Revolution Pt. 2,' Social Justice In The Mainstream & The Unceasing Spirit Of J Dilla

"Everyone was going about their business, and I've been one who went out about my business," Common tells GRAMMY.com over the phone. "But when things get drastic, sometimes you pay attention to it: 'Man, this can't happen. This is not good. This is inhumane.' The inhumanity of what people saw last year has changed people's thoughts." You can't say we don't live in a different world now, and it all started from within—which Common's new album is all about.
CELEBRITIES
NewsTimes

Common is a Righteous Respectable Adult on 'A Beautiful Revolution, Pt. 2'

On the week that ended September 10, Common went viral. No, it wasn’t for A Beautiful Revolution, Pt. 2, the new album he dropped that Friday. Instead, it was for a YouTube clip of two freestyles he performed for the LA Leakers, a hip-hop show hosted by DJ sourMILK and Justin Credible on top-rated Los Angeles station Power 106. The video finds the Chicago rapper tearing into classic beats from Group Home’s “Living Proof” and Raekwon’s “Incarcerated Scarfaces” with gusto, dropping quotables like “This is pro-Black hoods, wrapped in backwoods” with ease, and spitting with the kind of verve that most rap fans didn’t realize the 49-year-old still had. It’s a stark reminder that Common is an all-time great, one of the best hip-hop artists the Midwest ever produced.
MUSIC

