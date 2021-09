SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — On the final length of the homestretch, there’s no doubt that across the board, the 2021 summer meet at the Saratoga Race Course was a hands-down success. Fans were treated once again to 40 days of world-class thoroughbred racing. The Spa City hummed, whistled, and bustled and reclaimed its mantle of the summer place to be.

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY ・ 12 DAYS AGO