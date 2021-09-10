CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Home & Garden

9 Ways to Improve Indoor Air Quality Without an Expensive Filter

By Jaime Osnato
LIVESTRONG.com
LIVESTRONG.com
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2977ym_0bsQoTjr00

Quick: What's the first thing you think of when you hear ​ air pollution ​? Probably a hazy, hazardous smog on the horizon, produced by power plants, industrial facilities and cars, right?

But studies show that the level of many air pollutants may be more than five times (and in certain cases, 100 times) higher ​ indoors ​, according to the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry (ATSDR).

That's a big problem for your pulmonary health, because more than 80 percent of your time is spent inside, says pulmonologist Panagis Galiatsatos, MD, MHS , director of the Tobacco Treatment Clinic at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center.

"If you're indoor air quality isn't good, you're not going to be breathing well," Dr. Galiatsatos says.

Indeed, poor indoor air quality can cause or contribute to the development of infections, lung cancer and chronic lung diseases like asthma, according to the American Lung Association (ALA).

While air filters can effectively eliminate indoor air pollutants, they can also cost a pretty penny. Luckily, they're not your only option when it comes to optimizing indoor air.

Here, Dr. Galiatsatos shares nine simple strategies to improve indoor air quality without an expensive air purifier.

There are many possible sources of indoor air pollution. Some indoor contaminants include the following, per the ATSDR:

  • Asbestos
  • Biologic agents (animal dander, bacteria, cockroaches, dust mites, mildew, molds, pollen and viruses)
  • Building materials
  • Radon (released when uranium in the soil or rock — on which homes are built — breaks down)
  • Tobacco smoke
  • Wood stoves, gas ranges or other heating devices

1. Quit Smoking

"The number one contributor, still to date, of bad indoor air quality is smoking," Dr. Galiatsatos says.

While we all know puffing poses significant health hazards to smokers, secondhand smoke, which degrades indoor air quality, puts nonsmokers at risk for lung-related illness too.

That's because secondhand smoke contains toxic and carcinogenic chemicals including formaldehyde, benzene, vinyl chloride, arsenic ammonia and hydrogen cyanide, according to the ALA .

Even smoking outdoors doesn't solve the indoor air quality problem, because people can still carry residual thirdhand smoke inside the house, Dr. Galiatsatos says. Thirdhand smoke can stick to surfaces for weeks to months and re-enter the air, per the ALA.

If you want to kick the habit (or help someone else quit), the ALA's Freedom From Smoking program is a good place to start.

2. Clean and Maintain Gas and Wood Stoves

"As a lung doctor, I ask patients, 'how do you cook your meals?'" Dr. Galiatsatos says.

That's because wood and gas stoves can emit harmful fumes, that, when breathed in over time, can lead to lung-related illnesses. "When people hear of a lung disease like COPD , the whole world reflexively thinks, ​ smoking ​, but the second cause of it is this — how you cook," he says.

Indeed, more than half of American households cook with gas ranges, which can release respiratory irritants like nitrogen oxide, according to the ATSDR.

And research demonstrates that children living in homes with wood stoves — which can emit carbon monoxide, oxides of nitrogen, particulates and hydrocarbons — have a greater risk for respiratory symptoms, per the ATSDR.

That doesn't mean you can't safely use gas or wood stoves, Dr. Galiatsatos says. You just need to make sure they're well cleaned and maintained.

Check with the manufacturer for proper care instructions. Following these directions for cleaning and maintenance can ensure that your cooking method isn't meddling with your indoor air quality.

3. Improve Ventilation

If you have a plethora of indoor pollutants, opening windows and doors might help flush them out.

Proper ventilation helps to lower levels of indoor contaminants, thus improving indoor air quality, according to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

However, before you crack open the windows, carefully evaluate your surroundings. "I have a patient who lives behind a massive bus station, so if they open the windows, they'll get all the automobile fumes," Dr. Galiatsatos says.

In other words, be smart: If the air quality isn't good outside, don't let it indoors.

4. Clean Your Home Often

From dead skin cells to dirt from outdoors, dust is an unpleasant potpourri of particles circulating around the air inside your home. "And if dust is on the floor or your countertops, it's getting breathed into your lungs," Dr. Galiatsatos says.

Fortunately, frequent dusting and vacuuming can substantially improve indoor air quality. " Keeping a hygienic house goes a long way toward being able to breathe well," Dr. Galiatsatos says.

5. Use Nontoxic Household Cleaning Products

In your quest to keep your indoor space spotless and dust-free, pay attention to the cleaning products you use to prevent harm to your pulmonary health.

Certain cleaning agents are terribly toxic and can irritate your lungs, Dr. Galiatsatos says. Sometimes just the scent of a cleaning solvent can aggravate a person's nostrils or cause shortness of breath , he says.

While potent disinfectants are necessary to sanitize hospital settings, you don't need this caliber of chemicals to clean your home. There's a huge distinction between disinfecting and cleaning , and unless someone in your home is sick and actively spreading germs, you don't really need to do the former, Dr. Galiatsatos explains.

The takeaway: Stick to safer, less-hazardous cleaning agents. And if you must use strong disinfectants or aerosols in your home, Dr. Galiatsatos recommends wearing a face mask while cleaning and then letting the space air out for a few hours.

6. Control Pests

Not only are pests a pesky inconvenience, but they can also impair your pulmonary health too.

"If you're finding pests in the home — mice, roaches and so forth — they're going to leave their own dust-like remnants behind that you'll be breathing in," Dr. Galiatsatos says.

For instance, cockroaches produce allergens that can become airborne and exacerbate conditions like asthma, according to the ALA .

"Actually, what we've found, especially in children, is a lot of out-of-control asthma problems occur in homes where pests are present," Dr. Galiatsatos says.

To control (and prevent) pests, keep food sealed and off the floor, cover trash and dispose of garbage regularly, clean your home frequently and, if necessary, use pest baits.

7. Keep a Cap on Humidity

Humidity can hamper indoor air quality in several ways. For one, "water vapor clusters like a magnet, pooling all the dust [in a room] together," Dr. Galiatsatos says. "So when you inhale the air, it's like you're breathing in dust balls."

What's more, high humidity promotes the growth of mold and other pollutants that can contaminate the air in your home, Dr. Galiatsatos says.

All this to say, a cool, dry environment is better for indoor air quality. You should aim to maintain humidity levels under 50 percent, per the ALA . Simple strategies — like using a dehumidifier or air conditioner — can make a huge difference when it comes to decreasing humidity.

8. Don't Use Scented Candles or Fragrances

While scented candles and fragrances may add an appealing aroma to your home, they might also be interfering with indoor air quality.

For starters, some people can't tolerate certain fragrances, and their lungs may experience the scent as an irritant, Dr. Galiatsatos says. The telltale sign is if a fragrance makes you cough, sneeze or feel short of breath.

Secondly, scented candles involve combustion, which, in and of it itself, can contribute to poor air quality. "Fire is still fire, regardless of whether it makes the air smell good or not," Dr. Galiatsatos says.

That's because the smoke particles created through combustion (i.e., lighting the candle) affect the lungs. In fact, it's no different than breathing in secondhand smoke, Dr. Galiatsatos says. And over time, with constant exposure, lighting scented candles can even contribute to more insidious conditions like COPD, he adds.

Instead of using scented candles or fragrances to mask odors, find the source of the stink in your home (like an overflowing trash can, for instance) and deal with it directly, per the ALA.

9. Keep Pets Out of Your Bedroom

Your beloved pets could be the cause of pulmonary problems too.

Pets produce dander (flecks of dead skin) and additional allergens that can linger in the air for a long time, according to the ALA . And when a person with a pet allergy breathes in this pet-polluted air, they can experience worsened respiratory symptoms and decreased lung function, per the ALA.

This doesn't mean you should get rid of your pets, but if they're aggravating your allergies, try to keep them out of the rooms where you're spending most of your time (like your bedroom), Dr. Galiatsatos says.

In addition, don't allow your animals on furniture or carpets (where dander and dust can stick), and clean your home often, per the ALA.

What About House Plants?

You've probably heard that house plants can help prevent indoor air pollution. But before you buy a bunch of new blooms, you should know this claim is mostly bogus.

For the record, there's currently no significant evidence that house plants eliminate indoor pollutants in homes and offices, according to the EPA.

Dr. Galiatsatos agrees: "If people put all the stock into house plants without doing the other things, it won't help indoor air quality."

In fact, indoor house plants can be part of the pollution problem if you over-water them. Watering plants too much can make excessively damp soil a fertile ground (literally) for microorganisms that can act as allergens, per the EPA.

A Final Word on Air Filters

While air filters can be expensive, they are one of the best methods available to ensure good indoor air quality. If you want to purchase a HEPA filter, you can buy one on a budget, Dr. Galiatsatos says.

"Keep in mind you don't have to buy one for the entire house," he adds. If you know you're going to spend most of your time in the office, for example, you can buy a relatively small filter for that area.

"It can make a world of difference," Dr. Galiatsatos says, "especially for a room like your bedroom where you know you'll spend at least eight hours a day."

Comments / 0

Related
vermontbiz.com

Burning dry firewood saves money and improves air quality

Vermont Business Magazine With wood stove season rapidly approaching, it is time to make sure you have enough dry firewood ready to go for this winter. Evaluating the moisture content of firewood can be tricky. Wood can be purchased when it is “green,” “seasoned,” “dried,” or “kiln dried,” but these are relative terms and wood is only ready to be burned when its moisture content is 20 percent or less.
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

New filtering method promises safer drinking water, improved industrial production

A team of scientists at the Tufts University School of Engineering has developed a new filtering technology. Inspired by biology, it could help curb a drinking water-related disease that affects tens of millions of people worldwide and potentially improve environmental remediation, industrial and chemical production, and mining, among other processes.
SCIENCE
architectureartdesigns.com

9 Steps on How to Clean Ducted Air Conditioner Filter

Your ducted air conditioner is one of your best defences against bringing pollution, dust, and pollen into your home from outside. The unit’s air filters trap these particles so they don’t enter your home. Over time, this accumulates on the filter and can impede its ability to clean your air....
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Filters#Indoor Air Quality#Air Conditioner#Atsdr#Mhs#Ala#American
lifewire.com

The AirThings View Plus Solves the Mystery of Indoor Air Quality

The AirThings View Plus is an indoor air quality monitor that measures radon, particulates, VOCs, carbon dioxide, air pressure, and humidity. It doesn’t require permanent installation, making it suitable for both homeowners and renters. The easy-to-use app demystifies air quality with color-coded warnings and actionable advice. What do you know...
ELECTRONICS
New Country 99.1

Indoor Air Quality in Colorado Is Worse Than Outdoor Air Quality: Find Out Why

As wildfire smoke fills the air in the Centennial State, it can be hard to imagine that Colorado's indoor air quality is worse than its outdoor air quality — but it is. This alarming statistic is due to a variety of factors, including cleaning products, dirty furnace filters, and radon gas. In fact, the City of Fort Collins reports that, because of high concentrations of uranium in our state's soil, homes in Colorado are more susceptible to radon than in other states.
COLORADO STATE
ksl.com

How bad is indoor air quality when there's smoke outside? Early results aren't promising

Smoky air obscures the skyline in Salt Lake City on Aug 6. Wildfire smoke and unhealthy ozone pollution will contribute to bad air quality in Utah. A new Utah study aims to look better into how poor air quality indoors relates to air quality levels outdoors. (Kristin Murphy, Deseret News) — SALT LAKE CITY — Experts already know that smoke from wildfires can lead to health issues.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
thefabricator.com

How pandemic lessons can help manufacturers improve indoor air quality

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to bring greater awareness of the air we breathe throughout the world. Manufacturing facilities, businesses, schools, restaurants, and other public gathering places are focusing on air quality and questioning what is in the air that can sicken people. They also are finding new ways to test,...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Air Pollution
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
EPA
microsoftnewskids.com

Do indoor plants purify air?

House plants have become incredibly popular in recent years, but do indoor plants purify air?. Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, there's been a huge focus on the importance of indoor air quality since so many of us have spent increasing amounts of time inside. Further to this, the Environmental Protection...
GARDENING
KTEN.com

Wildfire smoke to impact air quality

(KTEN) -- Smoke from wildfires on the West Coast will impact skies across North Texas and Oklahoma this weekend. Numerous, large wildfires continue across the drought stricken western United States. The wildfire smoke typically travels to Texoma through the jet stream or by fronts moving through the region. This weekend's hazy skies are due to a high pressure system to our west which puts us in northwesterly flow. The high pressure system will allow smoke to move into Texoma through the weekend before the pattern shifts for the work week.
ENVIRONMENT
FOX Carolina

Air Quality Tips & Air Purification Systems

Shawn McGraw from American Veteran Air Conditioning says without proper filtration and purification, your home’s air can be filled with unwanted particles and allergens. Sponsored by Creative Society.
HOME & GARDEN
handymantips.org

6 Signs That You Should Change The Air Filters In Your Air Conditioner

Changing the air filters of an air conditioner is not an easy task to remember given the busy schedules and duties that people have to incorporate into their everyday routines. Normally, an air filter in every air conditioner should be changed or rather replaced every three months. However, it is advisable to change your air filters once every month. It could be done professionally by a qualified HVAC contractor. This is to avoid any complications that may arise due to having an overstayed clogged air filter in your air conditioning unit.
HOME & GARDEN
KRON4

Air District extends Spare the Air Alert air quality advisory for smoke

SAN FRANCISCO – The Bay Area Air Quality Management District is extending the Spare the Air Alert for smog and the air quality advisory for smoke through Tuesday. Wildfire smoke combined with high inland temperatures and vehicle exhaust are expected to cause unhealthy smog, or ozone, accumulation in the Bay Area. Smoke from Northern California wildfires is expected to continue to impact the region creating hazy and smoky skies.
ENVIRONMENT
KWTX

No weather concerns but air quality will be reduced

Wednesday’s cold front came through without much fanfare helping to reinforce the dry air that’s already in place, but it also opened the door for wildfire smoke to enter into the atmosphere. Northerly winds with high pressure aloft is pulling wildfire smoke into the atmosphere and air quality in Central Texas will be reduced to some of the most unhealthy levels we’ve seen in quite some time. The air quality drops from ‘moderate’ Wednesday to ‘unhealthy for sensitive groups’. Those sensitive groups, per the Environmental Protection Agency, are those with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children. Everyone will probably notice a bit of a haze to the atmosphere that should hang around for a few days. Concentrations of smoke in the atmosphere should stay high through at least Friday and probably deeper into the weekend. For sensible weather, it’s smooth sailing for us. Morning temperatures in the mid-to-upper 60s through Sunday morning will warm into the low 90s today. Since dry air is in place, temperatures will warm quickly but heat index values will be at or lower than the actual temperature. High pressure hanging around should boost afternoon highs into the mid-90s through Sunday afternoon with generally clear skies.
ENVIRONMENT
This Old House

How to Steam Clean an Oven

Ugh! Few household chores elicit groans like cleaning the oven. Regular use of the appliance is bound to deposit grease on all inside surfaces, not to mention the occasional casserole or pie that bubbles over, causing clumps of baked-on crud. Between the hazardous chemicals in commercial oven cleaners (caustic soda, dichloromethane, and ethylene glycol possibly among them) and the major mess usually involved, it’s no surprise that this task is often deferred—indefinitely.
HOME & GARDEN
MySanAntonio

Nova Polymers Achieves World's Most Recognized VOC Indoor Air Quality Standard

FAIRFIELD, N.J. (PRWEB) September 15, 2021. Nova Polymers, the largest manufacturer and distributor of photopolymer sign solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, The Middle East, and Australia, is proud to announce that it has received certification from Intertek with the world’s most recognized VOC Indoor Air Quality standard – Clean Air GOLD.
BUSINESS
610 Sports Radio

Bad indoor air quality can be extremely detrimental to cognitive function: Study

The pandemic has illuminated the importance of healthy indoor air quality, and new research shows just how dire bad air quality can be for cognitive function. A recently released study surveyed office workers around the world in 30 different cities and showed that bad air quality outside impacts cognitive function, as well as bad air quality indoors. Air filtration systems in buildings make it so that even low levels of air particles linked to bad air quality can make it difficult to perform simple and complex cognitive functions.
SCIENCE
LIVESTRONG.com

LIVESTRONG.com

New York City, NY
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The food, fitness & wellness site that helps you #LiveStrongLiveWell

 https://www.livestrong.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy