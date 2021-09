Local and federal authorities in Florida are now looking for the fiancé of missing 22-year-old Gabby Petito after his family told police they haven't seen him since Tuesday. The FBI is involved in the search for 23-year-old Brian Laundrie, police in North Port said in a statement late Friday, expressing frustration that Laundrie's family did not speak with investigators for nearly a week about Petito's disappearance.

